Albany County schools will stay closed for the remainder of the year following a vote by the district's school board on Friday.
The county will continue to implement its virtual learning plan.
During the meeting, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said many other Wyoming school districts have already made the decision to close school for the remainder of the year, while some others are making alterations.
In voting to keep schools closed, board members are extending the district’s response to the Wyoming Department of Education’s guidance for school districts handed down on April 23, which stated that K-12 schools would not hold in-person classes until May 1. The district closed all buildings, and employees have been working remotely since their return from spring break on March 23.
Several board members expressed that they felt keeping the school closed was the best way to protect students, staff and the community.
“It’s unfortunate, and we are living in unfortunate times,” said board member Beth Bear. “I know my kids are ready to get back to school and we are ready to have them back to school, but this is the smartest, safest choice, and I would hate to see us get kids back to school and have this outbreak spread further in our county. I think it’s unfortunate times, but I think it’s what’s necessary for the safety of our community.”
Board chair Janice Marshall said that, in addition to keeping the community safe and limiting the spread of COVID-19, the board’s decision would help address uncertainty in the community as to what would happen after the WDE orders expire on May 1.
“These are stressful, extraordinary times and this is a difficult decision, but I do believe that closing schools for the rest of the academic year does put us in a position to protect the health of our students and staff, and our community,” Marshall said. “I do believe this has understandably caused stress in our community, with having uncertainty in what’s going to happen after the orders expire next Thursday. So, I think taking action today really helps to soothe some of that and give people direction as to where we will be going after next Thursday.”
Albany County Public Health Officer Jean Allias was present at the meeting and gave her recommendation that the school board approve Yennie's memo to keep school closed.
Board member Karen Bienz voted against the motion, saying she wanted to represent the concerns and views of residents who were dissatisfied with the state’s response to COVID-19.
“I am aware of constituents who disagree with the handling of the COVID-19 situation in our state,” Bienz said. “At our board meeting on Wednesday, I asked if our government officials had consulted or utilized the CDC guidelines for determining school closures that was issued on March 12. Back in March, I questioned why we were going from a situation that indicated no community spread to a response in line with substantial community spread, based on the CDC guidance.”
While they voted in favor of the motion, other board members expressed concerns that the school district was continuing to support students and plan for the fall.
Board member Jamin Johnson said although he agrees that closing school for the rest of the year was a good move, he hopes the school board will continue to provide support to students who might need extra help.
“My concern is that we commit as a board to looking at the opportunities that we can extend to children who are going to need additional support moving forward,” Johnson said. “My only ask is that we thoughtfully consider how we can extend those learning opportunities to the students who need help within our district to get what they need and thrive in voted on Friday, April 17 our extended school year offering into the summer.”
Board member Jason Tangeman said that he was frustrated by what he saw as a lack of guidance from Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Alexia Harrist during a news conference on Thursday, which he said highlighted a need for the school board to plan for the fall.
“My larger concern is this — I see our elected officials in Cheyenne shifting a tremendous burden to our county health officer and other elected officials, that meaning this board,” Tangeman said. “And what I see happening is that this board, in conjunction with Dr. Allias, is going to have to come up with a plan for the fall, because I think from an epidemiological perspective, the virus is not going away this summer and it’s going to be present in the fall.”
Tangeman said the district needs to plan the logistics of opening school in the fall, as well as contingency plans for closing the school for short periods if there is an outbreak.
Superintendent Yennie said that over the next few weeks, the district will assemble response teams to tackle different aspects of the COVID-19 response and future planning. These could include a health and safety team, a virtual learning response team, a team addressing mental health and a human resources and legal team.
The last day of the spring semester is May 28.
