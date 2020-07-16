Albany County Commissioners approved a deal this month to have the University of Wyoming provide the county with Extension programs for another four years.
The new agreement will run through June 2024 and is designed to “assist and encourage the development of 4-H Youth Development Programming.”
Participation in the UW Extension program is voluntary for counties, and not all counties have full-time designated Extension agents.
Local Extension offices provide their communities with varying programming based on community needs; programs include subjects like agriculture, horticulture, rangelands, nutrition, food safety and 4-H programs.
Under Albany County’s Extension program, UW is required to employ at least an educator focused on 4-H — currently, that’s Mary Louise Wood — and another educator focusing on other initiatives for the county while other serving other nearby counties.
Amid budget concerns in recent years, commissioners in some counties, like Fremont, have considering axing their Extension programs to save costs.
However, Albany County Commissioners expressed no hesitation in renewing the program last week.
Under the extension program structure, UW pays for half of each county’s Extension funding, while the county being served pays for the other half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.