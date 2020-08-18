Albany County Commissioners voted Tuesday to enact fire restrictions, effective midnight Wednesday. The Bureau of Land Management has also enacted fire restrictions for the land it controls in Albany County.
The fire ban includes both agricultural controlled burns and the use of fireworks.
Campfires smaller than 6 feet in diameter, certain torches and enclosed grills are still allowed. Under the restrictions, ATVs and motorcycles are required to have approved spark arrestors.
Albany County Fire Warden Chad Dinges requested the fire restrictions, citing dry conditions and the depletion of resources caused by major ongoing fires in Colorado.
In early July, two fires burned at the same time around the Laramie Range in northern Albany County. Both fires combined to burn a little over 500 acres, but Dinges said their spread was able to be quickly stopped because of the availability of local and federal firefighters, as well as aircraft availability.
“We aggressively attacked those fires — we spent a lot of money really fast,” Dinges told the commissioners. “The fact that we were able to catch four fires in that specific area is kind of a testament to the planning we had in place. Federal agencies had some resources pre-positioned and we were able to bring those folks in very quickly and that made all the difference. Those folks are now all fighting fires in Colorado and aren’t hanging out in Casper and Douglas. The fire behavior that’s being witnessed down there is violent and extreme.”
That means if a significant wildfire were to break out in the county now, those resources would be much harder to come by, Dinges said, noting there are 80 aircraft currently fighting the blazes in Colorado.
“That would leave us begging and pleading for help if we were to have a fire — and we might not get it,” Dinges said, adding that the decision to enact fire restrictions is “not a decision we take lightly.”
“Fire is a tool that our friends in the county regularly use in the course of their daily work life and to restrict that is a serious thing,” Dinges said.
Meanwhile, the National Forest Service is working on plans to increase fire restrictions from Stage 1 to Stage 2 for the entirety of Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests & Thunder Basin National Grassland.
Local NFS spokesman Aaron Voos told the Boomerang on Tuesday that the change “should be in place before the weekend.”
Under the current Stage 1 fire restrictions that are currently in place, campfires are not allowed except for fires in “constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a quarter-inch spark arrester type screen is permitted.”
But once Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place this week for the Snowy Range and Vedauwoo areas, campfires in the permanent fire pits at established campsites won’t be allowed either.
However, “the use of petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices providing such devices meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety is allowed,” according to NFS definitions.
Meanwhile, air quality in Laramie has worsened for a few hours each morning during the last few days as a fire in northern Colorado continues to burn.
That blaze, the Cameron Peak Fire, had consumed more than 14,000 acres of heavy timber stands as of Tuesday evening and had no containment. However, growth of the fire had significantly slowed Tuesday with more than 500 people on-site fighting the fire.
Although the fire is relatively far from Laramie, the smoke that it has produced is impacting the city’s air quality as winds have consistently blown north in recent days.
Laramie has no official local, state or federal air quality monitors for particulate matter, the primary air pollutant from wildfires, but it does have a small network of sensors called Purple Air Monitors that measure particulate matter in the atmosphere.
People can access these monitors at https://www2.purpleair.com/.
This website allows people to check the most accurate and up to date Air Quality Index (AQI), which gives an idea of how bad the air is for their health.
For a brief period on Tuesday morning, the AQI in Laramie measured above 190.
For each pollutant, in this case particulate matter, an AQI value of 100 generally corresponds to an ambient air concentration that equals the level of the short-term national ambient air quality standard for protection of public health. AQI values at or below 100 are generally thought of as satisfactory. When AQI values are above 100, air quality is considered unhealthy: at first for certain sensitive groups of people, then for everyone as AQI values increase.
Shane Murphy, associate professor of atmospheric science at the University of Wyoming told the Boomerang that it is important for community members to know where to get air quality data for their area and that different levels can have implications on personal health.
Murphy explained that over the last few days, as wind has died down throughout the night, smoke from the Cameron Peak fire has settled into the Laramie Valley. This has led to higher AQI values in the early morning hours.
“It typically gets pretty bad in the morning, right around sunrise and then sometime right around noon, the winds pick up and push the smoke away. So that’s what you’re seeing with the air quality monitor.” Murphy said.
When AQI values are above 100, the air is considered unhealthy for groups sensitive to air quality. Murphy said this is the zone where sensitive groups should start taking more precautions, such as not exercising or engaging in outdoor activities, especially if they have a preexisting condition like asthma.
In the next zone, where AQI values exceed 150, Murphy recommended that everyone exercising should do so inside or during a time where AQI values have lowered.
“When we’re in that red zone (AQI values over 150), which we’ve been in a few times in the early mornings, it’s probably a pretty bad idea to be out doing hard exercise for a long time,” Murphy continued. “For us, especially with the weather patterns that we’ve been having lately, you can usually just exercise later in the day or at a different time. You can just wait awhile.”
Steve Rubin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cheyenne said he was unsure whether the fire would continue to grow due to the active nature of the fire, but if it maintains the same size, pollution levels “could be about the same day in and day out.”
Low relative humidity and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour over the next few days make the fire “very susceptible to get a head of steam,” operations section chief Paul Hohn said in a Tuesday morning news briefing.
On Tuesday morning, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke in Jackson, Grand, Summit, Clear Creek, Gilpin and Park Counties.
“If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.” The alert read.
For Wyoming to issue a similar warning, Rubin said that the state would have to see “a persistent type thing that lasts for hours on end, not the transitional that’s been happening in Laramie.”
