Laramie City Council took its first look Tuesday night at a budget for the upcoming biennium, but the COVID-19 pandemic means city staff is proposing adoption of only the first 12 months of that budget.
“It really had us stepping back as we were ready to publish four months worth of work and saying, jeez, everything we’ve done so far might have to change,’” City Manager Janine Jordan said.
Straying from the norm of adopting a biennial budget comes with much caution, Jordan told council-members during the work session. The budget is not expected to be officially adopted until later this year.
Calling the one-year period report a “necessary and prudent course of action” in her report, Jordan said the city suspended new construction projects as of March 23 to put the city in a “better financial situation.” Some projects were excluded including those projects that already have committed funding such as with bonded proceeds, and those with the collected to date, specific purpose tax dollars or SPT.
There should also be a watchful eye on the expected significant decrease in sales tax revenue, she said in her letter to the council and mayor, which at this point is difficult to estimate.
“We put together a budget and a great plan but revenue is undoubtedly going to be affected into the future by the COVID19 situation,” she said. “We don’t know by how much or for how long.”
What they know for sure is that the revenue is likely to decline and several capital projects already planned may not be executed due to the changes, she explained. After some questioning from the council, city staff clarified that the adoption of the biennial budget could not be postponed and would need to be adopted by June.
“We’re all going to have to accept that there will be an evolution that will occur in the next 12 months,” Jordan said. “We’re going to have to come back, reconvene and react to whatever circumstances come our way.”
The council should also anticipate a mid-fiscal year look at the budget where amendments will probably be proposed, Jordan added, due to the effects from COVID-19.
Revenue projections were not adjusted in the 12-month preliminary budget presented but forthcoming data will help staff make better decisions, Jordan said.
“We just don’t want to do it yet,” she said. “It’s a weird place as a city manager to say ‘here’s a great plan but it might not be the right plan.’”
According to staff, data is limited at the moment. Staff believes “definite” information won’t be available until about 30 days from now. Through their own research Jordan said both local and state entities as well as their own consultant have said business activity and sales are down possibly 50 to 70 percent. The city’s consultant, The Retail Coach, which tracks cell phone tower traffic as part of their contract reported a noticeable decrease in tower activity between February and March in areas typically busy including downtown Laramie, Gateway Plaza and the Walmart area.
Jordan anticipates a decrease of about 40% in sales tax revenue. Chief operating officer Malea Brown estimated a 25% decrease or higher. Sales taxes are always reported and collected a month or two behind, Brown said, noting that March sales tax revenue was good.
“We won’t really get good data until June” to help see the impacts from the months of April and May, she said. The Wyoming Department of Revenue is also saying the real effects won’t be seen until later, she explained, so they can’t provide good information at this point.
Back in March, the city also suspended any equipment and fleet purchases unless the committed money is already there. The city expects to spend about $3.5 million in the next four years on city fleet vehicles and equipment.
The city is recommending and projecting an investment in streets of $15.4 million during the next four-year period, with an average of $3.2 million per year in new projects from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2024.
Overall, the proposed budget showed a total of roughly $78 million in both capital construction and related projects expenditures and revenue for fiscal year 2021. Of that, almost $10 million is from grants or contributions, $9.5 million are from loans or leases; $10.6 million from SPT; and $48 million from reserves or revenue.
That $78 million seems like a lot but that’s only because of big projects such as the North Side Tank and Municipal Operations Center, which have ongoing work and large grant or loan funding amounts, Jordan said.
“It looks kind of inflated at this point but really it’s because of the grants,” Brown added.
General Fund projects will cost $5.2 million over a four-year fiscal period.
Jordan reported that about $1.3 million in unexpected funds from the 2010 SPT tax which will be applied to projects as appropriate in the coming biennium. It will be spent on street construction, water lines, waste water lines, landfill, wellheads, and bonded and unbonded SPT projects.
Numerous projects will be funded by the 2018 SPT funds which the city expects to be about $9 million in fiscal year 2021. Of that, about $4.4 million was re-budgeted. The council was reminded the total SPT approved was roughly $42 million, which is expected to be collected in the next 10-12 years.
The new live-burn training building is still on schedule to be built with the 2018 SPT. That will cost $3.8 million to design and construct. Approximately $2.5 million is locked in for Laramie Community Recreation Center & Ice and Event Center improvements, including renovation of the indoor leisure pool, general amenities, locker rooms, and customer service areas among other rehabilitations.
More than $3 million will go towards improvements and preservation of the historic City Hall and the Carnegie Annex buildings and offices. About $2 million is for new and existing recreational shared-use paths and trails, while nearly $7 million is for construction of new parks and improvements of existing public parks.
Of the 2018 SPT, $1 million will be for community and gateway enhancements located near entrances to the City on Snowy Range Road, Third Street, Grand Avenue and highway interchanges. About $21 million will be for construction and one-time major street reconstruction, street overlay, and storm drainage projects within the city.
One area where the city already knows it will receive less funding is from the state direct distribution which is distributed to municipalities across the state. This is funding appropriated by the Legislature that is revisited each year and generates money from mineral royalties and severance taxes. The distribution model was recently modified this past budget session and the city expects to receive about $400,000 less that it did in fiscal year 2020.
“These distributions are important, material sources of revenue for Laramie, due to its low sales and use tax collection rates,” reads the budget report.
The Laramie City Council voiced no opposition to the one-year budget recommendation and will continue to meet on it this year.
“I think the one-year plan is smart,” said councilor Brian Harrington. “It’s being prudent to not play it too far out.”
The entire biennium budget is available to the public at cityoflaramie.org.
Ms. Jordan, You better be preparing to layoff city employees.
