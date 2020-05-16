Cedar Street in northwest Laramie was close to moving up the city’s street improvement list after the idea was proposed at Tuesday’s work session. Council-member Jessica Stalder suggested that instead of repairing Television and Armory Roads this year as scheduled, funding from those projects could be moved to initiate the design for Cedar — a road, she explained, is travelled more frequently.
“People travel on Cedar Street every day to get to their house,” she told the city council, while pointing out a comparison to the less traveled Television and Armory Roads that have a dead end.
The city of Laramie has developed a comprehensive list of prioritized roads scheduled for repair within the next few years. Several factors are considered such as type of street, timing, available resources, level of service, etc., explained city manager Janine Jordan.
Streets also have a certain number rating specifically for the condition of the asphalt — referred to as the Pavement Condition Index or PCI rating. While Cedar has a PCI rating of 38 out of 100, Armory has a 30 and Television has a 24 out of a 100. These ratings further confused the council as they questioned the prioritization standards for the list — also pointing out that Television and Armory are used mostly for the summer recreational season only.
“I really just don’t care about Television Road, I have to tell you, so I would’ve made the same recommendation. Can we at least get Cedar started?” said council-member Erin O’Doherty.
Perhaps the city needs to change the formula to consider roads that people drive frequently and the length of the street, she suggested.
City staff emphasized that the PCI rating should not be conflated with “level of service” and the other factors the city uses to determine the condition of a road. Staff said that PCI is only “a small piece of the equation” and they have to include other factors as well.
“With Television and Armory those were again kinda quick hitters that we could do with the other big projects,” said Brooks Webb, public works director. “So we’ve got Grafton Street, Ninth Street and Fourth Street reconstruction this summer. They’re all big projects and some of those are tied to water projects so they’ve got to be done.”
Unlike Cedar, Television and Armory can definitely get done this summer therefore putting them higher on the list, he said, and thus quickly take a PCI from a 24 and a 30 to a 100.
He also explained that pairing those street projects with projects from the University of Wyoming offered a huge cost savings for reasons like splitting the fee charged to transport pavement equipment to a site. Particularly at Armory Road, UW owns the old site of the Wyoming National Guard and has plans for that parking lot.
Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown echoed Brook’s comments and said engineers also look at layering some big projects with small projects to get them completed sooner, especially because bigger surface streets take longer to finish.
“It's a lot of timing and coordination with other projects, it’s a lot of things that we look at,” she said. “I do feel that if it's something you all want, we can probably get the design done.”
City staff said there should be no problem with moving funding from one project to another. Council-member Bryan Shuster agreed with prioritizing Cedar but struggled with the potential cost difference.
“We’re going to cost the city a huge amount of more money when we do these roads by doing it this way because Television Road is really going to go up in price because of that,” Shuster said. “That’s my biggest conflict in my brain--do I want Cedar this year? Yes, I do. Is it going to happen? No, it’s not.”
After questioning from Shuster, Brown reassured the council that the city could find funding from other sources for the design of Cedar. Although some council-members don’t feel Television Road to be a high priority, council-member Paul Weaver said this shouldn’t be a reason to make the project more expensive in the future.
Jordan sympathized with Shuster and explained that all three streets were in need of repairs but the only difference between them was that Television and Armory could be done immediately and Cedar needed more time for planning. Design is not scheduled for Cedar until fiscal year 2023 but if the council voted on it, they could expedite that and the construction for next summer.
Brooks noted that perhaps it was best to leave the schedule as is because, if the recreational space at Television and Armory were not going to be used immediately due to COVID-19, then it would make it easier to work on the streets while not impeding the usual summer vehicle traffic.
Council-member Jayne Pearce also conveyed a conflicting opinion.
“I love the idea of moving Cedar into a higher priority,” she said. “But I’m also hesitant just because if we do the design now it doesn't necessarily mean we’re going to start construction right away,” she said. “Because we’re just approving this budget for one year and we need to allow staff time to look at overall importance of this project.”
Shuster reminded the council that city staff was ready to put these street projects out to bid this weekend and either way UW will continue with their parking lot project on Armory Road.
“Certainly staff see the issue with Cedar,” Jordan said. “The description of this project on page 87 (of the city’s Capital Plan workbook) clearly says this street is the main route for the west side.”
She further explained that although Cedar serves a neighborhood, it is not a residential street. It is designated a collector street like Armory Road.
“I’ll be honest, if it was in fact a residential street it probably wouldn’t be on the list at all for a number of years but because it’s a collector street and serving a major neighborhood, it’s a high priority,” Jordan said. “Unfortunately it’s not in the budget for this year.”
Brown added one more component to consider. Staff have relayed to the council that the sales tax funds they use for street projects will most likely be impacted due to COVID-19, therefore some projects may change in the future.
Stalder acknowledged the city’s plan on “quick hitters” but said she felt the city needed to “be more strategic, especially as funds will probably be even harder to come by.”
Pearce suggested that the council vote against moving funding to expedite Cedar and instead instruct city staff to look at the possibility of moving it up on the list.
“I think staff is hearing the need of Cedar and if we can do it sooner then that is great,” she said.
The council and staff further considered other funding options and schedule changes considering the budget approvals. In the end, council-members Brian Harrington, Stalder, and Weaver voted "yes" while council-members Pat Gabriel, Dougherty, Pearce, Shuster and mayor Joe Shumway voted "no" on transferring the funds. Councilor Charles McKinney was not present.
Television and Armory Roads will undergo their repairs as planned.
