In one way or another, these past couple of months have been difficult for all of us. The bad news seems to just come in waves – worries about the pandemic and sickness, worries about schools and child care, worries about jobs and the economy, seemingly insurmountable budget shortfalls for our state and local governments and now all the social unrest that is sweeping the country.
It is difficult not to become overwhelmed by these events and let the negativity of everything going on around us overtake our emotions.
This past week I have had two distinct events that have changed my perspective on life. First, last Saturday we had the opportunity to participate in my son’s graduation ceremony. There is no way I am old enough to have a son graduate from high school, but there I was. We were able to have a graduation ceremony because of the goodness and generosity of Cheyenne Frontier Days.
As we approached the stadium, all of the CFD volunteers were there in force directing us and greeting us. I was overwhelmed with a feeling of gratitude to be part of such a great community. These volunteers give up countless hours every year to make their community better and for them to give up a Friday and Saturday to assist with graduation was such a meaningful act of kindness. As we waited for the ceremony to start, I reflected on 13 years of teachers, coaches, administrators and community members that made a difference in Cole’s life.
Once again, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. Everyone one of those people sacrificed personal time, energy and money to make the world a better place for my son. There are no words to describe the gratitude I have for the difference each one of them has made in my son’s life. Graduation was a success and that was in large part based on the hard work and determination of our school district administrators working with state and county health officials. I know it wasn’t easy, but they gave those kids the graduation they deserved, and I am so grateful for that. Again, good people making acts of sacrifice to make our world better.
The second event happened just a couple of days ago. A friend of mine called to catch up. He works for a big law firm in downtown Chicago. His neighborhood has been destroyed with riots. He is afraid to leave his house. He has been on lockdown since March. He is done. As we talked, the contrast between his life and the blessings we enjoy here in Wyoming were stark.
First, we are not perfect here, we all understand that. There are clearly things we need to work on, but all the protests in Wyoming have been peaceful. People have been able to express opinions and concerns respectfully. We still need to listen to those concerns and take steps to improve, but I have confidence that can take place in a respectful and peaceful manner. I am grateful that we live in a state where you can still sit down and talk with our elected officials and that they listen. Even if we disagree, I know that they have the best interest of the state in mind and are trying to make Wyoming a better place.
Also, now, more than ever, I am grateful for the opportunities we have in Wyoming to escape the world and find a quiet place. In a matter of minutes, I can grab my fly rod and be fishing in some of the most beautiful lands in the world. We can go camping, hiking, exploring for days and never see another person. We sometimes forget how special that is.
As I had these two experiences, I contemplated the power of gratitude in our lives. When I think of people that are truly happy – every single one of them consistently both outwardly and inwardly show true gratitude. A recent Harvard Medical Journal article outlined the impacts of gratitude, they cited study after study that finds that people that take steps to show gratitude by every measure were “more optimistic, felt better about their lives. Surprisingly, they also exercised more and had fewer visits to physicians.”
Almost everything good comes from gratitude and almost everything bad comes from ingratitude. We live in a world that is obsessed with negativity and entitlement. Today’s media is so focused on getting clicks and attracting eyeballs that they bombard us – 24 hours a day 7 days a week – with fear, anger and division. Traditional sources that teach us to look for the good and to be grateful are losing this battle. Being grateful isn’t something that just happens, but it is a choice that each of us must make.
And, to paraphrase Joshua, as for me and my house, we will choose to be grateful for the many blessings we enjoy. Making that decision has not made the problems of the day go away but has helped my own personal happiness immensely and I believe is among the most important things we can do to improve our world and our communities.
Matt Micheli is a Cheyenne attorney, a longtime political consultant and former chairman of the Wyoming Republican Party. Email: Matt_Micheli@yahoo.com.
