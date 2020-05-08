After 12 years in the Wyoming State Legislature, House Minority Leader Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, was set to finish out 2020 and go back to her life as a civilian, working as a professor at the University of Wyoming’s gender and women’s studies department.
She hadn’t officially announced her retirement from the legislature, but there definitely had been some rumblings among Laramie residents looking to run for Connolly’s long-occupied House District 13 seat. The 2020 budget session came and went with no formal announcement of re-election or retirement, so people expected she would lean towards the latter.
Really, Connolly admits she wasn’t sure what to do. She did seriously consider retirement. She wanted to see the new crop of politicians who would begin campaigning for her seat. Maybe in another world, she might have actually retired and been satisfied with the decade-plus worth of work she’s done in the House of Representatives.
But then the COVID-19 pandemic began to ravage the world and Connolly had a decision to make.
“I was asked to use my experience to help solve the challenges that are before the state right now,” she said. “We have COVID-19 and an economic downturn when it comes to oil. I want to be part of the solution, so I decided to stay on two more years to do just that.”
In almost every single election Connolly has run for HD13, she’s been unopposed. That won’t be the case for the 2020 one, though.
Laramie Democrat Marc Homer announced his candidacy for Connolly’s seat in January, which he jokingly describes as “long before” the pandemic hit.
This isn’t the first time the former Kids Count director has considered a bid for office, noting that he considered running for the HD13 seat when former Rep. Jane Warren decided to leave office. He decided that it wasn’t the right time, and chose not to run.
Connolly was the one who ultimately succeeded Warren in the House.
But since Connolly has been the incumbent for 12 years, Homer feels it’s time for a change. However, he commends the representative for the work she’s done during her time in the House.
He didn’t say whether he was surprised by Connolly’s re-election announcement, but he said he hasn’t considered dropping out.
“It’s critical for me to stay in this race,” Homer said. “I believe competition and change is healthy. I think I have a bigger voice and a stronger commitment to my core values, so as the next representative of House District 13, I really think we’re going to turn the page and things will get better.”
But until the primary elections take place, Connolly has other things on her mind, such as the special session that will be held May 15-16, the first one Wyoming has had in years.
The work done during the special session will be to determine how to use the $1.25 billion in federal funds Wyoming will receive through the CARES Act. Gordon has proposed using a majority of the funds to provide assistance to various businesses across the state.
Connolly likes the idea, but she thinks the Legislature can dig a little deeper into that issue.
“I’m appreciative of paying attention to the needs of businesses, but I want to pay attention to their needs so we can help the people and communities of Wyoming,” she said. “I’m thinking about the people both running and utilizing these businesses. It’s going to be a balance of the executive and legislative branches of government with this special session.”
With the pandemic, Connolly believes the virus has exposed some of the biggest issues in Wyoming, such as a weakened healthcare infrastructure and not enough economic diversification.
“We’ve uncovered the absolute need for the state to prioritize healthcare,” she said. “We need to make sure our residents have healthcare coverage and it can’t be wholly tied to employment. We also have one of the highest labor force participation rates in the country and people are living paycheck to paycheck. We need to pay more attention to our economic security issues, because people don’t have three months worth of a salary in the bank. They have a couple weeks worth.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
