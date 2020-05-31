As we all wait to find out how the reopening of Wyoming impacts our lives and the COVID-19 infection rate one thing has become clear: This will not be a short process.
That means that those who have been impacted financially and are struggling with expenses, bills and the cost of day-to-day living continue to be under the gun. As a result, the generosity and giving nature of local residents are still desperately needed.
It is a gratifying source of amazement to see and hear all of the good things people are doing for those in need. And that well of human kindness doesn’t seem to be running dry as the need for help continues.
There is no sign of apathy setting in after several months of this pandemic. Sure, some are growing impatient and succumbing to a need for at least limited interaction with others. But in the midst of that impatience they are continuing to contribute to community drives, volunteer to assist neighbors and supporting the increased needs of local non-profit agencies.
For example, volunteers are continuing to turn out face masks in surprising numbers. And whether we like it or not, most of us are continuing to wear them. In many cases they are being worn as a symbol of courtesy to those such as grocery store and health care workers who are continuing to put themselves on the line.
Appeals for help are being heeded. The United Way fund supporting local agencies as they work to respond to the needs of the community continues to attract substantial donations. The Wyoming Community Foundation has provided thousands of dollars throughout Wyoming, and the Wyoming Hunger Initiative has stepped up their efforts to help keep families across the state fed. What’s more, this help isn’t tied to lengthy grant applications and that can be important to understaffed non-profits.
We are also grateful that the special session of the Wyoming Legislature pretty much got down to business in apportioning federal aid money to help companies and residents in distress. And they did it (mostly) with minimal political role playing and histrionics. Now those legislators must prepare to take on the really tough steps needed to address the state’s revenue shortfall.
With the full-extent of the economic impact still very much unknown, how they work together to resolve these issues, must transcend political boundaries and attempts to cling to the revenue streams of the past. We hope they are up to that challenge.
But corporations and private individuals are also attempting to help, whether it’s the utilities that provide gas and electricity or the landlord who is doing without rent payments. They all acknowledge that we must help each other.
Examples abound. Sweet Pickles store did a fun park scavenger hunt to give kids an engaging activity. The Albany County Public Library is doing well with its grab-and-go service.
As we are grateful for all of the good things that people are doing for each other, we are also grateful that our weather has turned toward summer. Doctors are telling us now that social interaction is far safer outdoors. That’s a lot more fun and practical when the sun is shining and temperatures are in the 70s.
