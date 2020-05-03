Businesses team up to offer free meals EVANSTON — Businesses and relief groups keep stepping up during the current health crisis that has left many residents out of work and in financial trouble over the past couple of months.
On April 22, Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse, with help from a local car dealership, gave away more than 100 free meals to local citizens. The meals consisted of a choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp meal with soup, rice and vegetables.
Manager Jerry Zhang said he is pleased to be able to help the community during this stressful time of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he plans on having a big party and inviting the community when the virus is contained and he can fully reopen to the public.
Zhang has been in the U.S. for 13 years and worked as a hibachi chef in New Jersey for most of those years until he moved to Rock Springs, where he opened the restaurant Sapporo there. He said when he would drive through Evanston on his way to Salt Lake City, he fell in love with the town and had a dream to open a restaurant here.
AutoFarm Castle Rock Chevrolet general manager Dennis Lynch participated in the giveaway, donating half of the cost for the meals. Lynch, who was enjoying a meal at Ichiban after helping to distribute the free meals, told the Herald he is happy to have helped with the donation. Lynch said he has rotated donating through two other restaurants, Jody’s Diner and Suds Bros. Brewery, which provided meals to first responders and medical personnel at Evanston Regional Hospital.
— Uinta County Herald
Taiwan sends Wyoming face masks
CASPER — Wyoming has received approximately 50,000 protective face masks from the Taiwanese government to help protect frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon announced.
“I want to thank Director General Alex Fan of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) for the donation of 50,000 medical face masks from Taiwan to Wyoming,” the governor wrote in a Facebook post announcing the delivery. “We will be distributing those masks soon to where they are needed most. We thank the people of Taiwan for their support of Wyoming as we respond to COVID-19 and protect lives while easing restrictions on businesses.”
The shipment provides the state with a much-needed influx of personal protective equipment as federal officials have largely left states to procure their own supplies. While Wyoming has had some limited success in obtaining the equipment from a variety of sources, anecdotal evidence from many in the health care community suggest the state’s supply has so far been insufficient to meet the needs of health care workers and other first responders around the state.
Taiwan has maintained a close relationship with Wyoming in recent years, culminating with Wyoming’s opening of a foreign trade office in the country in 2018. Earlier this year, an ambassador for the Taiwanese government addressed state lawmakers at the state Capitol, recounting the country’s experience responding to the SARS pandemic of 2009, noting similar lessons could be learned in combating COVID-19.
— Casper Star-Tribune
Cheyenne educator provides supplies for city’s homeless students
CHEYENNE — Tables topped with soap, laundry detergent and other household items stand in the lobby of Cheyenne’s East High School.
Denise Ryden, a student support liaison who works with Laramie County School District 1’s homeless students, put them there for students in need.
She did that after the schools shut down in March, which district officials did in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ryden, who is accustomed to helping students without stable living situations, keeps a stash of toiletries in her office at East all year long. The abrupt shutdown of many businesses in Cheyenne, however, has left some families without enough money to pay rent, let alone restock shampoo.
Part of Ryden’s job is connecting homeless students and their families with necessities not offered by the district, like clothes and shoes. She’s helped families get everything from gas to school supplies.
“A lot of my families are more stuck at home and don’t have money to get out to buy things,” said Ryden, who estimates there are between 250 and 300 students in transitional living situations enrolled in the district.
“Right now, I have several families living in motel rooms – three, four and five people in there all at the same time,” she said. “That’s difficult in the best of situations. It’s really tough right now.”
She’s also been part of a home delivery effort in collaboration with PEEPS, which stands for Parent Engagement and Educational Partnership with Schools. — Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Park County residents make thousands of face masks
POWELL — Personal protective equipment remains in short supply across the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, an army of local residents has stepped up to sew literally thousands of masks for hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizen centers, jails, first responders and other people in need around the Big Horn Basin.
Marla Isbell is helping coordinate the gathering of supplies for and the distribution of homemade PPE in Park County.
By joining forces, Isbell indicated that masks and other homemade materials can be directed to the places that need them the most and resources pooled.
“Elastic is in really short supply; some women have already exhausted their fabric stashes,” Isbell said. “So by doing it together we’re able to trade, share resources, different ideas ... but also we all know of the needs.”
She gets emotional when talking about the massive effort now underway.
“People are taking care of people,” Isbell said.
The Cody resident only recently took on the task of coordinating the homemade PPE effort, doing so at the request of Park County Public Health, but women around the Basin have been hard at work for roughly a month now.
“The more I reach out and hear their stories, it’s wonderful,” Isbell said last week.
A Cody-based sewing group called the Rosies of the Sewing World boasts roughly 80 members who have pooled their labor and materials to craft masks.
“The teamwork and camaraderie is motivating,” Isbell said, adding that there are “so many others sewing independently.” — Powell Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.