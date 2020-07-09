Albany County Commissioner Pete Gosar left an executive session of the county board Tuesday and afterwards said he didn’t believe part of the closed-door discussion was allowable under the Wyoming Public Meetings Act.
During the board’s regular meeting, the three commissioners adjourned into executive session to discuss, according to the agenda, two specific topics that governing bodies are allowed to discuss behind closed doors. Wyoming statute explicitly outlines 11 topics that governing boards can discuss behind closed doors.
The commissioners went into executive session shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, and later returned to public session shortly before 2 p.m.
According to her comments made in that second public session, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent had left the executive session at one point to attend a separate meeting with city officials.
After Trent left, the matter of discussion allegedly shifted away from allowable executive session topics and toward one that isn’t allowed to be discussed in executive session.
Anyone who “knowingly or intentionally” violates the Wyoming Public Meetings Act is liable for a civil penalty of up to $750.
“Any member of the governing body of an agency who attends or remains at a meeting knowing the meeting is in violation of this act shall be liable under this subsection unless minutes were taken during the meeting and the parts thereof recording the member’s objections are made public or at the next regular public meeting the member objects to the meeting where the violation occurred and asks that the objection be recorded in the minutes,” Wyoming law states.
During Tuesday’s executive session, Gosar walked out, saying later he “didn’t believe the second part of the executive session was appropriate to be in executive session.”
When Trent returned to the executive session, she later publicly stated that the commissioners and others — including a “guest person” who was invited to present information to the board — were discussing the possibility of “cultural sensitivity training for employees of the county” in response to recent protests that were held in Laramie.
The commissioners returned to a public setting at 1:56 p.m., and Gosar returned to the meeting and stated an objection for the record.
“I needed to leave because I’m not authorized to be in executive session when the information doesn’t warrant an executive session,” he said.
Under Wyoming law, nearly all meetings of governing boards are required to be held in public. Statute lists exactly 11 exceptions — specific topics that board members can, but are not required to, discuss behind closed doors.
None of those exceptions would allow, at least facially, the discussion of additional staff training.
Wyoming law requires governing boards, when adjourning into executive session, to mention which of the 11 exceptions to the public-meetings requirement will be discussed.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting referenced two exceptions that commissioners planned to discuss:
• “To consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee, or to hear complaints or charges brought against an employee, professional person or officer, unless the employee, professional person or officer requests a public hearing.”
• “On matters concerning litigation to which the governing body is a party or proposed litigation to which the governing body may be a party”
The county board held an executive session for those same reasons June 30, the same day county commissioners acknowledged a Notice of Governmental Claim filed against the county regarding the 2018 shooting death of Laramie man Robbie Ramirez at the hands of Albany County sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling.
The claim for $20 million was filed by Ramirez’s mother and is a requisite step before a lawsuit can be filed.
After that shooting, Colling’s continued employment in the sheriff’s office draw the ire of numerous Albany County residents.
County officials did not say the two executive sessions were related to the Ramirez claim or Colling’s employment. However, Commissioner Terri Jones noted Tuesday that Thomas Thompson, a Rawlins attorney representing the county regarding Ramirez’s death, was scheduled to attend the executive session.
