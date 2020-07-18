Last March, Comet Atlas raced across the night sky but most of us couldn’t see it; it was too dim. Astronomers hoped for some comet fireworks by May but, alas, that was not to be. Comets are notoriously unpredictable. They can break apart unexpectedly and fizzle out of sight. That’s what happened to Comet Altas before it was really even visible.
About the time Atlas broke up and disappeared, Comet Swan appeared. By late May, it could be seen with binoculars, but with a very short viewing window just before dawn. Comet Swan never got that bright and required expertise to know just where to look at just the right time.
Now we have Comet Neowise and the show is on this time. In fact, the comet has already been viewed by thousands of stargazers. Until recently, such views were relegated to those willing to get up around 4 a.m. to spot this celestial treat with the long tail. The comet quickly washed out with the sunrise, so it was a fairly short viewing window.
Neowise is being very cooperative; now it is also visible in the evening sky. Early birds can still see the comet off to the northeast just before dawn, but it is also visible just after sunset.
Don Day, Jr., president and meteorologist with DayWeather, Inc., based in Cheyenne, said the comet is visible both in the morning and evening with the unaided eye.
“You’ll see it even better with a pair of binoculars or a small telescope,” Day said. “Getting outside city lights also makes it more enjoyable.”
To find it in the evening, Day said to locate the bowl of the Big Dipper and just head down until you find the comet. It is in the northwest sky. As for timing, Day suggests checking the local sunset time as the best guide for the next couple weeks.
“Sunset is around 8:35 p.m.; I would start looking just before and after sundown,” Day said. “It will stay visible, but dropping closer to the horizon, getting very low on the horizon by 10 p.m. or so. As the next couple weeks go by, it will be higher in the sky and out longer in the evening/early nighttime hours.”
According to Eddie Irizarry in the EarthSky on-line news, if the comet remains at its current brightness, it might be even easier to spot in the evening during the second half of July. It will be closest to Earth on July 22 to 23. That could be the best viewing night with a crescent moon, so it will be fairly dark.
While there is a good bit of viewing nights ahead, don’t wait too long. Day said Comet Neowise will likely start to fade by the end of the month into early August, although comets, like the weather, don’t always behave predictably.
Irizarry said Comet Neowise is a “binocular comet,” meaning it is viewed easily using binoculars. We will have to wait for another very bright comet, what astronomers call a “great comet.” The last great comet visible in the Northern Hemisphere was Hale-Bopp in 1996-1997. For weeks on end, Hale-Bopp was a familiar fixture in the western sky, and was likely one of the most-viewed comets in history.
According to Tim Reyes in another article in EarthSky, some skygazers wouldn’t even classify Hale-Bopp as a great comet.
“In that case, we in the Northern Hemisphere might have to look all the way back to comet West in 1976 – 44 years ago – to find a truly great comet,” Reyes said. “When will we see the next one?”
Reyes examined historical records going back 250 years and said there have been 38 major comets, although defining a great comet is a bit fuzzy. There have been a couple since Hale-Bopp, but they were viewed in the Southern Hemisphere. Reyes said it seems that the north is statistically ready to see its next great comet.
“Bring it on,” Reyes said. “The Southern Hemisphere has had two great comets in this century: McNaught in 2007 and Lovejoy in 2011. In the Northern Hemisphere, not counting Hale-Bopp, we had Comet West in 1976. We’re due for one.”
Until then, while it may not meet the “great” category, Comet Neowise is worth a gaze, and now it is conveniently visible just after sunset.
