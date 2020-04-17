CHEYENNE – A coalition of community organizations in Laramie County has asked state officials to issue a moratorium on all eviction and foreclosure proceedings amid the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Laramie County Community Partnership made the request last week in a letter sent to State Auditor Kristi Racines that included the support of more than a dozen groups, including Family Promise, United Way of Laramie County and the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
Amy Spieker, executive director of the Laramie County Community Partnership, said a moratorium would be beneficial both to families struggling financially and to community-wide public health.
“One of the most important things we can do right now is stay home,” Spieker said. “By being evicted or having a foreclosure, you’re fundamentally not able to do that.”
There is not much reliable statewide data on evictions in Wyoming, making it difficult for state officials to grasp the scope of the issue, but other statistics highlight the living situations borne by many Wyomingites.
From 2014 to 2018, census data shows nearly half of Laramie County residents spent 30% or more of their household income on rent, with that threshold reflecting the level at which rent payments become overburdening.
Lori Kempter, executive director of Family Promise in Cheyenne, has seen the real-world situations underpinning those numbers. She said two mothers she works with have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, putting them at risk of losing their housing.
Some federal actions have been taken to halt these processes, as foreclosures on federally backed mortgage loans have been banned until mid-May. Meanwhile, rental evictions for properties secured by a government-backed mortgage are prohibited until late July, covering about half of all multifamily homes.
But Kempter noted many in unstable housing don’t qualify for those exemptions.
“A lot of the families that we’re dealing with aren’t in subsidized housing, so that means they’re already paying probably more than 30% or 40% of their income on housing,” Kempter said. “They don’t have a lot of money in savings.”
Roughly half of U.S. states, either through an executive or court order, have temporary halted eviction and foreclosure procedures, while similar measures have not been instituted in Wyoming.
Gov. Mark Gordon has repeatedly asked landlords to be lenient with tenants in recent public appearances while avoiding a statewide moratorium. In a news conference Wednesday, the governor said the Wyoming Community Development Authority has been working to safeguard residents using the authority’s housing programs.
“Our remedy here is really to shore up the entire system, to make sure people facing evictions and foreclosures are somehow given relief, while at the same time not shifting that burden to landlords,” Gordon said.
Gordon said the state is looking to secure additional funding for WCDA, which essentially acts as the state’s affordable housing program.
While the coalition of nonprofits has called for a short-term ban on evictions and foreclosures, the state’s circuit courts have already paused many proceedings until the end of May, meaning many landlords couldn’t immediately file for evictions, even if they wanted to.
State Auditor Racines said the issue has come up repeatedly in her meetings with the state’s business-focused task force in response to COVID-19. From her point of view, a moratorium wouldn’t solve some of the housing issues facing the state in the wake of the pandemic.
“Even if we are able to issue some sort of moratorium, all that does is delay (evictions) until May 1 or June 1,” Racines said. “If you don’t have an income, it’s a tough thing to then catch up on two or three months worth of rent.”
At the local level, some landlords have already found ways to make the finances work for both the tenant and the landlord. In response to the economic uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Cheyenne Landlord Association created a contract allowing renters to enter a long-term payment plan if they are struggling to make ends meet.
While supporting the letter sent to the state, CLA President Julie Gliem said her group would prefer a moratorium that applies only to those who are unable to pay their rent due to the pandemic.
“The people that are still working full-time, they need to pay their rent,” Gliem said.
Many local landlords live on the rent they receive, so any potential ban on evictions and foreclosures would need to consider those economic effects, Gliem said.
“We can’t just tell tenants they don’t have to pay if we don’t make a mechanism for landlords to pay their mortgages, because one doesn’t work without the other,” Gliem said.
A surge in evictions and foreclosures could also put pressure on agencies to provide other much-needed social services during the pandemic. Spieker said the moratorium request aims to buy time for community groups reacting to the pandemic.
“If we’re starting to have to try to help people pay rent, our budgets as social service agencies are really going to be strained really quickly,” Spieker said. “I’ve alluded to flattening the curve for the pandemic, but it’s also about flattening the curve for the needs for social services.”
Municipalities also have the ability to issue a moratorium on eviction and foreclosure proceedings. Yet while cities such as Denver have issued such measures, none in Wyoming have opted to do so.
Cheyenne City Attorney Michael O’Donnell said Tuesday the city has floated the idea of issuing a local moratorium, though city officials have not moved forward with those discussions. Meanwhile, Gordon said Wednesday he was unaware of any cities that were seriously considering such a moratorium at the local level.
While municipalities have the ability to issue an eviction ban at the local level, Spieker said the letter was sent to state officials “because it’s something that impacts all Wyomingites.”
