Awaiting funding from CARES Act, staff cut $29 million in projects for FY21
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 50 city projects or expenses were removed by city of Laramie budget staff from the recommended 2021 fiscal year budget — scheduled to be adopted in June. That translates to a reduction of $29.2 million in the budget that’s been “put on the back burner,” said city manager Janine Jordan.
“We had indicated we are trying to stay nimble and react to the potential of federal and state funding to help offset expenses related to COVID-19,” she said. “And we’ve also been trying to be thoughtful about what our revenue outlook might look like.”
She said staff also plans to focus on projects related to the pandemic emergency, and carefully monitor revenues to determine expenses that may be incurred through December 30, 2020. She clarified that once the budget is adopted in June, which will begin the fiscal year on July 1, staff will most likely return with several more amendments. This is especially true because with the potential COVID-19 funding assistance, the city must first expend before requesting reimbursement, whereas the city typically appropriates funds before expending them, she explained.
“In some cases we think these projects may be eligible expenses for federal and state CARES Act reimbursement,” Jordan said. “In other cases we’re just uncertain that the revenue will be there to support them.”
Some of the projects and planned expenditures that were set aside include a storm sewer rehab expected to cost $300,000; Harney Street enhancements to cost roughly $555,000; Recreation facility upgrades to cost $75,000; Ice & Event Center upgrades to cost $75,000; Coughlin Pole Mountain Park project to cost $250,000; community enhancements to cost about $145,000; the optimization of three drainage ponds to cost a combined $30,000; and several other projects from the General Fund, Capital Reconstruction Fund, Economic Development Fund, Recreation Center Fund, 2018 SPT Fund, Water Fund, Wastewater Fund and Solid Waste Fund.
Of the $29.2 million, $1.8 million of it is payroll related expenses.
“That doesn’t mean that we’re cutting payroll, it just means we’re going to remain nimble and able to adopt these expenses back in as they come,” Jordan said.
The city also pulled out roughly $694,000 of community support and economic development support funding that would possibly be eligible for reimbursement if the city doesn’t have it as an already adopted expense, she added. That doesn’t mean they won’t be receiving any funding from the city. Some of these include the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance, Laramie Main Street Alliance, Laramie Regional Airport, Laramie Plains Civic Center, Laramie Plains Museum, Interfaith Good Samaritan, and the Laramie Soup Kitchen. They’re either under the Fee for Service Agreements or Social Service Agency Partner Support.
“In June we will appropriate half a million to these agencies — we’re not holding out,” Jordan said. “We’re just holding back a smaller portion in case it can be reimbursable.”
Council member Brian Harrington worried for the social service agencies who at the moment can’t hold fundraisers or host events that tend to generate their revenue.
“Some of these things make a lot of sense as far as the Capital Funds, SPT funds — they’re easy things to see,” Harrington said. “I really notice the social service agencies that are doing the extra lift right now, and they’re taking a hit. How will this look on them?”
If the city puts it in the budget now, it could lose the opportunity to get reimbursed for COVID-19-related work later, Jordan reiterated.
The city also set aside $149,000 in information technology expenses that Jordan explained could be deferred or delayed, as well as the Broadband Community Assessment, which could also be deferred or amended so that it assists with COVID-19-related work like social distancing and telework.
The largest categories of these projects were capital improvements both construction and infrastructure-related — worth $26 million of the $29.2 million. Of the $26 million, about $16 million is for the Municipal Operations Center project located north of Laramie.
Chief Operating Officer Malea Brown told the council that staff would still like to continue with plans to abate the buildings and return with a budget amendment in the future for those plans.
“We went out and we’ve been really looking at this project for efficiency and we really got a design that would reduce the footprint of the admin building,” she said. “We believe this should still come out.”
Brown noted they already have the conceptual design and could do it in a ”phased approach.” The center’s design, land purchase, and inspection —which have already been done — are in the FY21 budget. Once the asbestos is removed, the city then plans to demolish the building itself to save money.
Some of these items on this list may not fall under the CARES Act funding specifications and some may, Jordan said.
“We’re speculating and we’re trying to be conservative in our approach,” she said.
If needed, staff will return to the list and make changes to add what is eligible. At that point, the amendments will be presented before the council. Staff have already recommended the city council only adopt a portion of the FY21 budget in June due to the uncertainty surrounding COVID19 and its impact on the city’s revenues and expenses.
“I think some of this, the city is in a position where they have to do it...have a flexible approach,” said council member Paul Weaver. “Just like some of the other things we’ll just have to wait and see.”
