Laramie City Council unanimously approved a resolution that would allow City Manager Janine Jordan to temporarily suspend any Laramie Municipal Code requirements that can’t reasonably be met due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
The resolution, approved Tuesday night, aims to protect the public and staff from spreading the virus through unnecessary contact during public meetings and to reduce unnecessary hardship on businesses for the duration of the virus.
City Clerk Nancy Bartholomew explained to the city council that the resolution was based off of a request received by council-member Brian Harrington concerning Laramie Municipal Code 5.09.105.G., which requires all employees who will be serving and selling alcohol to complete an alcohol server training program — known as TIPS training — certified by the Wyoming liquor division within 90 days of employment.
Bartholomew said the Laramie Police Department can’t hold their regular meeting to provide alcohol server training, and while online training is available, the $40 a person cost to attend online training would be an extra burden to businesses already affected by the closures of bars and restaurants.
City Attorney Bob Southard said the resolution was expanded to include any requests made to the city manager for the sake of being more responsive.
“Nancy and I were finding ourselves spending an hour trying to figure out what to do about the TIPS training. My thought was ‘we can’t really do this,” Southard said. “This is awkward because the council only meets every two weeks in regular meetings, and wouldn’t it be best to have a blanket resolution in place in case it needed to be used?”
Southard said that any suspensions of Laramie Municipal Code would only last for 30 days after the expiration of the public health orders currently in place. In March, the Wyoming State Health Officer issued three public health orders that closed many business and facilities such as bars, restaurants, hair salons and K-12 schools, and also prohibited gatherings of 10 or more people. On April 3, all three orders were extended until April 30.
Under the resolution, the city manager will provide the city council with a report of any requests that have been granted.
“I’m comfortable with the step that we’re taking here, because I think that we have to do it as a matter of practicality,” said council-member Paul Weaver. “I’m not concerned that we won’t receive timely notification from the staff. Hopefully it’s not something that has to go on for any extreme length of time.”
