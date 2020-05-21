Laramie City Council voted Tuesday to apply for a state grant that would allow the city to reconstruct 15th Street between Grand Avenue and Sheridan Street.
The total cost for the project is estimated at $1.1 million, and the city is asking for $195,800 in state funds. If received, the city would cover the rest of the expenses with nearly $900,000 from special purpose excise tax funds.
The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2021, with plans to reconstruct both the sidewalks and roadway, which is slated to be replaced with 10 inches of road base and 5 inches of asphalt.
As well as a key corridor for local emergency responders and police, the street is also a heavily-used transit route for the University of Wyoming, which uses the street as a bus route between campus and its parking lot at the corner of 15th and Spring Creek Drive.
That bus route is typically used by UW 200 times each day and averages 1,400 passengers daily.
According to Randy Wilkison, director of operations for Albany County School District No. 1, that section of street is also used 140 times each day by K-12 buses, including 24 passes by special education buses.
“It is paramount that the street surface be conducive to being able to serve our most physically at-risk students,” Wilkinson said in a letter supporting the grant proposal.
To receive the state funds, the grant request would need to be approved by the State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials.
SLIB is also set to consider a second grant application from Laramie at its June 18 meeting. However the prospects for that vote don’t look for the city.
Earlier this year, the city had asked for $475,000 for the enhancement of gateways into the community, purchase and installation of overhead banners to advertise local events, and the purchase and installation of wayfinding signage throughout the community. The project is intended to help set the stage for the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s multimillion-dollar reconstruction of 3rd Street.
However, the Wyoming Business Council reviewed that application earlier this month and recommended that SLIB reject funding.
WBC staff said there was “insufficient evidence of how this project would increase visitors, increase sales tax, retain/attract businesses, etc.”
Staff also expressed dissatisfaction with the amount of non-state funds that were committed from public and private entities and suggested the city use some special purpose tax funds for the project.
“Wayfinding funding has been received by Laramie Main Street Alliance through the Wyoming Main Street Program — $22,950 in 2017 for the 2018 Main Street Wayfinding Plan; and $25,000 in 2018 for Wayfinding signage (no funds have been drawn yet),” WBC staff wrote in their recommendation. “Staff suggests the community phase the project and work on enhancing wayfinding signage already in place by expanding upon it in critical areas first.”
