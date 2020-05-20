Laramie City Council was given an overview of their workforce for fiscal year 2019 last week as part of several informational work sessions intended to prepare them for the approval of their upcoming budget.
“This report is intended to be used to help make data driven decisions concerning our workforce,” said Kristi Andrews, senior human resources generalist for the City of Laramie. “All the information has been gathered either from the city’s payroll system, the Wyoming Department of Labor, the U.S. Census Bureau or the Bureau of Labors Statistics.”
Highlights from the report showed that while the city’s population is growing and the city’s authorized positions have been steady or decreasing, responsibilities for employees have been growing as well. Andrews also pointed out the city’s ethnic diversity and gender demographics in addition to the turnover rate.
The city authorized approximately 275.5 full-time equivalent positions in fiscal year 2019 which essentially served as a placeholder to justify their existence and importance for the future, Andrews said. As FY 19 ended in June, however, the city had 254 filled positions. There were 16.5 that were unfilled positions and five were frozen. Andrews explained these “unfilled” were due to employees who retired and the positions haven’t been filled in yet or somebody left the position and the city is in the process of recruiting a new hire but the person has not been accounted for.
“It could be a reorganization and we haven’t decided if we’re going to fill those positions,” she said. “So there’s a number of reasons we left something unfilled.”
The five frozen positions were decided as closed for rehiring at the moment. Another aspect of the data worth mentioning was the ratio of residents served per one full-time equivalent staff member. Andrews reported that in 2009, one employee was serving about 105 Laramie citizens. In 2019, one employee was serving 119 citizens. So with a growing population, she explained, and a decreasing workforce over the last couple of years, this also means the workload has grown.
“With more people comes more streets, more parks, more trash, more emergency phone calls —everything is growing in that sense,’ she said. “It’s often stated that Laramie runs as one of the most leanest municipalities in Wyoming and I think if you took these numbers and compared them to any other city you would see that’s really, really true and that’s something we can be really thankful for —we have a really hard working staff.”
As for the demographics of the city’s workforce, Andrews said the city’s diversity in employees is almost equal to the diversity of the city.
“While I think we can always increase in our diversity, this graph is a great representation that we really are reflective of what our community is,” she added. “It’s also true as far as gender demographics.”
The city’s workforce in FY19 was 75% male and 25% female while the population was 52% male and 48% female. These numbers may not point to that at first but Andrews explained that like most cities, the public safety and public works departments are predominantly staffed by men. The city also hired about the same number of female and male.
The city determined their gender pay gap data by taking all the full-time equivalent positions of both female and male staff salaries across the City of Laramie and calculated the median salaries.
“The city of Laramie barely has any pay gap between males and females,” Andrews explained to the council. “This is really exciting because it means that we’re not only paying our females and males equally but we’re also promoting our females and males equally.”
According to the data, Laramie’s gender pay gap is significantly lower than the national average.
The workforce report also showed a 10% turnover rate per year which has been consistent over the past 10 years. The national average for local government is 20% while the Front Range rate is 11.15% — data gathered from the Colorado Workforce reports.
People like working for Laramie, according to the data. The average number of years a city employee stays with Laramie is 10 years while the national average is four years.
The Society of Human Resource Management reports that the average cost for a rehire is roughly $4,129.
“But I think because of the kind of people we are hiring here at the city, that number is much higher,” Andrews said. “So even though this 10 percent looks good, I think it’s really important we keep that turnover rate in our mind and always try to improve on it and talk about how we can retain our employees.”
Several city employees are currently eligible for retirement which means the city will see an increasing turnover rate in the next few years, Andrews noted. As of Tuesday, 16 percent were eligible to retire and in the next five years, 31 percent will be eligible to retire. Most of those eligible employees are from the police and public works departments.
“So we’re looking at one third of our entire city workforce possibly turning over in the next five to 10 years,” she said, emphasizing the importance of preparing employees that can move up in positions and how the city is working on a mentorship program to help them.
Council-member Jayne Pearce inquired about the amount of professional development offered to employees, considering the anticipated spike in retirements. Andrews said employees are always encouraged to take advantage of training opportunities including certain certifications, webinars or conferences.
Andrews also said each department will have to identify their challenges, consider what positions are needed to improve business continuity, recognize the competencies and institutional knowledge within their department, and select multiple high potential employees to encourage them to move beyond their position.
Council-member Paul Weaver commented that although the population is growing and fewer city employees have to take on more responsibilities, residents that have been surveyed on the city have responded favorably.
“The majority of people report that they’re satisfied with city services with things like solid waste disposal and the various other things city staff provides for our residents and that’s reflected in that survey,” he said. “I think that’s worth pointing out.”
The city of Laramie indeed employs a “fantastic group of people,” Andrews said.
