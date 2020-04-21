Churches remaining open during these times are not exercising “religious freedom.” They are engaged in self-indulgence, showcasing an abject disregard for their neighbors, whom Christ said they should love.
Our church left the building and learned it was never about the building.
Churches encouraging the faithful to gather are not simply making decisions about their own health. They’re making decisions about the health of others. Those who have such little regard for their congregation’s health aren’t likely concerned about yours as they leave the church and go into their communities.
It’s a less-safe form of snake handling that rewrites Mark 16:15-16 to read, “And he said to them, ‘Go into the world and infect all you meet. Whoever is infected by you may or may not be saved.’”
Jesus never commanded we go to church. He did ask that we care about the welfare of others.
There’s not a lot of respect for science among some faith communities, particularly the fundamentalists. But, as someone once said, “Medical science is an answer to prayer.” Medical science explains why these gatherings are irresponsible.
Deacons greeting people at the front door cannot tell who is infected. Indeed, they might be the infected ones. It is hard to know whether you have COVID-19 or just the common cold. Eighty percent of people with COVID-19 have mild symptoms like fever, cough, runny nose, matching the common cold. This means a person walking into the church with a Bible with one hand may be transmitting the virus with the other hand.
Second, you don’t have to be around an infected person to get infected. Infected people can cough and generate respiratory droplets, which then land on nearby surfaces like the arms of the pews and the door of the sanctuary. Because these viruses can stay alive for at least several hours, people who touch a surface and then touch their nose or eyes can become infected.
There’s no safe place among a crowd gathered in a sanctuary. Use Google. See how often the self-centered choice to continue to gather for worship has resulted in tragedy.
An Arkansas Assembly of God church worshipped together despite warnings, and 34 of the flock contracted the virus. Fifty-three of 80 members of an Illinois Pentecostal church are either in the hospital or in-home quarantine following a revival service two Sundays ago.
In February, family members gathered for a Chicago-area funeral. A family friend was just a bit sick, with mild respiratory symptoms, but attended anyway. Sixteen people, ages of 5 to 86, have been infected, and three have died.
And it is not only the people who gather in that church who are put at risk. The virus is not a respecter of the four walls of your church. A New Orleans church funeral is credited with setting the coronavirus wildfire in Louisiana.
If you want to be a faithful Christian during these times, you don’t need to gather in the church building. One of my favorite bits of church history recounts the plague of 251 C.E. It decimated the Roman Empire. Later, Dionysius wrote glowingly about the response of the Christians.
Pagans fled. Christians remained. They tended the sick at great risk to themselves. Dionysius recalled, “Most of our brothers and sisters showed unbounded love … they took charge of the sick, attending to their every need and ministering to them in Christ.”
Many Christians gave their lives to what Dionysius called “martyrdom.”
They didn’t die because some preacher demanded they demonstrate faithfulness by gathering in the church to hear his sermon. There’s nothing noble or faithful about that. They died serving God’s children in the same way most faith communities in Wyoming have chosen love of neighbor over love of self.
Your wantonness is not protected by the First Amendment. With safe ways to gather electronically, why risk the health of others? You can keep your people and the rest of us safe and still exercise your right to worship.
Love your neighbor as yourself.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne.
