Enrolled counts still low, costs still high
Day cares and other child care centers are gradually returning to normal after Wyoming Gov.Mark Gordon’s April 28 conditional reopening orders. The number of kids returning to daycare may be low but they’re still happy about it.
“When they returned we thought ‘gosh, we’re going to have to really pry them away from their parents at the curb,’ but children were really excited to see their friends, really happy to see their teachers and excited to get back into a routine,” said Natalia Johnson, owner and director of Abundance Creative Arts in Laramie.
The public health orders revised on April 28 are allowing certain businesses, including gyms and those such as hair salons, to reopen – as long as certain conditions are met. For child care centers, this means that they can resume offering child care services for those who are not deemed “essential personnel” — but they must still “prioritize providing care for children of essential personnel,” according to the governor’s order.
“To be honest it’s a little bit disorganized, the state can’t set mandates because it’s county officials who have to set it but then they don’t know anything about day care,” Johnson said. “So everybody is just pretty much looking to the CDC for best practices and ways to keep the children, who are returning for care, safe.”
The governor’s order, available in full at covid19.wyo.gov/governors-orders, lists several health guidelines to follow that are business as usual for many child care centers along with the stipulation that all centers remaining open must “follow all guidelines from the CDC and the Wyoming Department of Health … to the extent possible when caring for children.” Abundance is encouraging the use of masks for their kids over age 2.
“It’s pretty difficult to have children wearing masks all day,” Johnson said. “The state has given us some leeway for not forcing it, but strongly encouraging it, re-encouraging it, and just throughout the day trying to get the kiddos to wear the masks. For the most part I’ve been pretty surprised, they’ve done pretty well.”
Other rules include frequent cleaning and sanitizing, continued adherence to the under-10 rule per room, and screening all individuals at the door, including children. Everyone must wash their hands, parents are stopped at the entrance for the pick-ups and drop-offs, and children are asked questions each morning about COVID symptoms, recent travel and possible contact with those who may be positive.
“To be able to comply, it means way more work force. … We’ve had to add probably four full-time positions for a fourth of our kids to make it work,” Johnson said. “It’s been huge, I don’t think that without the payroll protection loan, without our unique space, and without our parents who have been fiscally supporting us through this whole thing, I don’t think that all this would be possible.”
Abundance has had about a fourth of their 50 kids return last week, Johnson said. Even after kids come back to day care and get through the door, there’s still a literal and figurative distance for them.
“Essentially, each classroom and their teachers are little islands, they don’t see each other throughout the day, they don’t play in any collaborative playspaces,” Johnson said.
Another Laramie day care, Basic Beginnings, is also seeing a slow rate of returning children so far.
“We’ve got a lot of people who are still being cautious and keeping their kids home,” said Jan Lawrence, director of Basic Beginnings in Laramie. “I think we’re at a third of what we were before all of this hit … Before they opened us up last week, we were less than a tenth of our regular attendance.”
Children aren’t the only ones happy about the expanded reopening of day cares.
“The teachers are definitely happy to have their children back, I’ll tell ya,” Lawrence said. “It is just a relief to be back at the job for which we originally hired them – they love those kids.”
Could the weeks-long period of seclusion mean more health concerns as children go back to socializing again?
“There’s not a doubt – when you’re not around other kids or around other people, it definitely drops your immune system to the point where you’re more susceptible to things,” Lawrence said. “But we’re still hoping this is a short-term problem, and slowly but surely we’ll creep back up to something that’s a lot more like normal.”
