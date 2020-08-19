A 41-year-old Cheyenne man, Joseph O’Byrne, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault for allegedly using machetes Sunday to threaten the lives of campers at Happy Jack.
Those campers told deputies for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office that, the night before, they had been hiking and “had spoken to the defendant about his dogs on the trail and the defendant laughed and continued down the trail,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The next morning, O’Byrne came to their campsite off Forest Service Road 714 that morning and, while brandishing two machetes, allegedly asked them if “they were ready to die and then stated he was ready to die,” the affidavit states.
O’Byrne then reportedly began hitting trees and swinging his machetes as the campers filmed a portion of the incident.
After leaving briefly, O’Byrne allegedly confronted the campers a second time, again hitting trees with his machetes and swinging them around before he got into his minivan and began to drive away.
That was about the time when deputies arrived, and O’Byrne pulled his minivan over and exited.
Deputy Daran Olaveson “secured” the man and removed two knives from his person.
O’Byrne told Olaveson a different story about the incident.
In his version, O’Byrne’s friend had a friend who had gotten into an argument the night before and then left to go back to Cheyenne.
O’Byrne said he walked past the campers’ site and they told him to leave; he claimed he never entered the campsite or threatened anyone with machetes, though he acknowledged owning some.
Olaveson entered O’Byrne’s minivan and found three machetes and a long sword.
When Olaveson went to the campsite, he made note that, along with the adult campers, there were five children on scene.
He also observed that two trees near the roadway appeared to have been hacked at with an “edged weapon.”
After being questioned again, O’Byrne said he was walking down the road with his machetes when the campers told him to leave and that used his machetes “to posture so he wouldn’t be attacked by the 30 people in the campsite and he hacked at a stump,” the affidavit states.
Along with the two charges of aggravated assault for threatening to use a drawn deadly weapon when “it was not reasonably necessary in defense of his person, property, or abode or to prevent serious bodily injury to another,” O’Byrne was also charged with possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and breach of peace.
