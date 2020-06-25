CHEYENNE – Every year during Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city comes alive with parades, music and Western entertainment, as both residents and visitors honor the history of Wyoming’s capital city.
Even though the rodeo was canceled for the first time in its 124-year history, the Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights event hopes to give Laramie County residents something to look forward to during what many consider the best 10 days of the summer.
Put together by the city’s four economic development agencies – the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority, Visit Cheyenne, Cheyenne LEADS and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce – the event is scheduled for July 17-26 and will feature concerts, art shows and possibly even a pancake breakfast.
“The cancellation of Frontier Days has been really devastating and really sad for a lot of people; that’s been such a big part of their lives for so many years. And while we could never replace Frontier Days, we would like to offer up an alternative with some new and different events,” Downtown Development Authority Marketing and Events Director Haylee Chenchar said.
According to Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, a number of people who run events during CFD reached out with interest in continuing some of the events this summer, and others reached out with ideas similar to the Summertime On The Streets event held downtown last Saturday.
After discussions with the other economic development agencies, they decided it best to take a coordinated approach to organizing the bigger, overarching event and came up with Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights.
“We can help brand it and just help them through that process,” Bravo said. “We still want to have events, but we have to do it within the protocols to try to make it feasible.”
Throughout the 10 days, residents will be able to attend events like the Thunderbirds air show, the New Frontier Western Show and Auction at Little America Hotel and Resort, the Paint Slinger’s Street Art Festival in downtown Cheyenne and the High Plains Buffalo Jam at the Terry Bison Ranch, which will, of course, be a social-distancing, tailgate concert.
Currently, the development groups are still in the midst of the planning process, and Bravo said having a safe event during COVID-19 is the main focus. Like Summertime on the Streets, which was Cheyenne’s first downtown event since the pandemic, they plan on spreading out the activities using different locations, as well as spreading the events over a 10-day period.
For Summertime On The Streets, the DDA stretched the event’s boundaries throughout all of downtown and held the event outdoors, which Chenchar said is an effective way to enforce social distancing.
“For last weekend, I wouldn’t say that we had more than 250 people in any one area of our downtown, which is great,” Chenchar said. “The health and safety of our communities – that’s the top priority.”
However, Chenchar noted that it’s up to each individual resident to follow the proper precautions, including wearing a mask at the event, maintaining a 6-foot distance and sanitizing hands frequently.
While some residents wore masks at last Saturday’s event, a large number of residents still went without.
Bravo said they are still working out the details for many of the events during Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights to be in line with the health orders, and more information will be released as more events get the health department’s approval.
DDA is currently drafting its plans for the event, but they did already get a resolution approved by the Cheyenne City Council that will allow for open containers of alcohol during the event. They received a similar permit for Summertime On The Streets, and provided cups and wristbands for bars and breweries to use, though the exact plans for July are still in the works.
While Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights aims to bring Laramie County residents 10 days of lighthearted fun, it also hopes to bring in more revenue for local businesses, who have come to rely on a summer bump from Cheyenne Frontier Days through the years.
According to Chenchar, some of the business owners who participated in Saturday’s event said it was their busiest day of business since last year’s CFD.
“Whether it’s generating those sales that they would’ve made during Frontier Days or just getting some exposure to the community, that’s always the goal. We’re really excited to have our business owners participate in this event in any way that they can and to give them as many opportunities as possible.”
Updates on the event will be available at cheyenne.org/cheyennedays as they are released. Those who have an event they wish to add can do so through that link, and a number of individual events are already up on the site.
