CHEYENNE – As restaurants, bars and other businesses started to reopen over the weekend, it quickly became clear to local public health officials that people need to remember social distancing guidelines as restrictions gradually ease during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Executive Director Kathy Emmons said Monday the health department didn’t shut anyone down over the weekend. But people will need to do a better job of monitoring the number of people in establishments and social distancing going forward.
She said this isn’t terribly surprising, and the health department knew it would be a challenge when things started to reopen after being closed for a long time.
As far as compliance checks go, Emmons said people will call the health department and let them know if they think a public health order is being violated. When they get a call, Emmons said her department will do some kind of spot check either in person or via phone because the last thing they want to have happen is to go backward.
Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important for businesses to let people know the steps they’re taking to follow public health orders and keep people safe. He said a lot of the steps happen behind the scenes, but it’s important for businesses to advertise what they’re doing to protect customers in order to build up consumer confidence during this time.
Steenbergen said after talking with local businesses this past weekend, people seem cautiously optimistic.
He said some of the smaller mom-and-pop shops had to remain closed because they didn’t have enough square footage to follow social distancing guidelines.
Steenbergen said it’s important to keep moving forward and get businesses open, but also to follow the common-sense approaches to avoid another virus surge, such as social distancing and staying home when sick.
People were able to survive the shutdowns once, but if it happens again, it could really be an economic collapse, he said. So it’s important to prevent that from happening.
He said with the weather warming up, everyone wants to go out with a boom, but that could be where things get messed up. It’s important to reopen smartly, with the realization that people need to stay six feet away from others, wash hands more often and follow the rules that “grandma taught ya.”
Accomplice Brewing Company Manager Evandro Bueno said they had a really successful Saturday, with people utilizing its dine-in services at the restaurant and brewery. He said he wasn’t expecting that many people to show up, but it was fantastic when they did.
He emphasized that all their tables are six feet apart inside, and 10 feet apart on their patios. He added that people aren’t allowed to use the self-serve beer wall at this time.
One challenge Bueno said the brewery is having is that they have a lot of open positions, such as a cook and a server.
Haylee Chenchar, director of marketing and events at the Downtown Development Authority, said she also works part-time at Blacktooth Brewing and she was surprised by the number of people that came out.
She said in her experience, restaurants such as Blacktooth Brewing Company and Wyoming Rib & Chop House are making sure all their tables are six feet apart and are at half capacity instead of maximum capacity. She said restaurants and businesses have really rolled with the punches and have adapted during the pandemic.
She said it’s really cool to be from Cheyenne because people really care here, and she loves seeing that.
