The 2020 census will still be taking place despite the spread of COVID-19, though the timeline has again been pushed back as states continue to announce extended periods of shutdowns. Field operations in general, including the hiring process for temporary census employees, have been suspended until April 15, with numerous other dates postponed as well.
“These dates for all field operations are still subject to change as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation,” Census Bureau spokeswoman Jennifer Hillman said. “We want to ensure we adhere to all guidelines from health authorities at the local, state and federal levels to protect the health and safety of the public, and our employees.”
While most University of Wyoming students have left campus for the remainder of the spring semester, the census bureau says they should still consider themselves as residents of Laramie for the nation’s 2020 census.
Traditionally, April 1 is the date for which the Census Bureau estimates the total number of people living in Laramie or Albany County. But, because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and the shift to online course delivery for the remainder of the semester by institutions across the U.S., the Census Bureau has directed that students enrolled in colleges and universities temporarily depopulated physically due to the COVID-19 virus will still be counted in those college communities.
“Per the Census Bureau’s residence criteria, in most cases, students living away from home at school should be counted at school, even if they are temporarily elsewhere due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” UW Interim Vice President for Community Affairs Chris Boswell said in a press release. “In other words, students who had been living in Laramie should still plan on being counted in Laramie. And, students now in Laramie should, by all means, use the materials they received in the mail or access the Census Bureau website in order to be counted.”
According to UW's press release, the school expects to receive guidance shortly on how to proceed with soliciting responses for those who were living in university-owned housing, including residence halls and university apartments.
“A few may have already received census materials, and they should complete them,” Boswell said. “But, for most folks living in university housing, we're awaiting direction from the Census Bureau.”
Although virus-related reactions and precautions have restricted much of the nation’s day-to-day business, this year’s census is already well-equipped to accommodate these disruptions.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online, over the phone or by mail – all without the need of a census taker coming to your door,” Hillmann said. “Self-distancing is one of the most important things you can do right now, but the census is equally as important and you can safely complete it from the comfort and privacy of your own home. Census data will determine how hospitals and health care in towns and cities across the state will get funded for the next decade.”
Census invitations with personalized ID numbers began mailing out to every US household on Thursday, March 12 – within the first week, 11 million households had responded. Online and phone response options can be found at the Census Bureau’s website (www.2020census.gov) and paper forms are planned to mailed in coming weeks.
Door-to-door follow-ups to non-responding households (carried out by temporarily-hired enumerators) are delayed until May 28 (early visits hoping to catch off-campus college students are planned for May 7). The Mobile Questionnaire Assistance program, which is planned to set up Census Bureau representatives in places such as grocery stores, libraries and churches to assist individuals in low-response-rate communities, is tentatively planned to take place from April 13 to August 14.
The plan to count those experiencing homelessness during the three-day span from March 30 through April 1 has been postponed until May 1. The Census Bureau is working with service providers at places such as shelters and food-serving locations to determine an effective alternative to the originally planned interviewing events.
Conducted every 10 years and mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the census is a key part of determining the allocation of federal funding and political representation for the nation’s population.
“Our goal is to count everyone once, only once and in the right place,” Hillmann said. “The data collected from the 2020 Census will affect nearly every aspect of your life for the next 10 years, so make sure you do your part and complete your questionnaire.”
For those interested in calling in by phone to take care of their census, call 1-844-330-2020, but the Census Bureau advises that there may be long wait times.
