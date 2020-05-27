Are you planning to run for elected office this year? If so, listen up. Because we and other Wyoming voters have a few things we need from you this year. Otherwise, we’re not going to let you waste our time.
First off, we need you to stay focused – throughout your campaign – on the issues and your ideas for addressing them. Don’t let yourself get distracted by personal pettiness or partisan politics. If you do, you’ll be quickly scratched from our list of viable options.
Second, be as specific as you can when you share your plans for fixing some of the many problems we face today. We don’t want to hear generalities like, “We have to get serious about addressing the budget problems the state currently faces.” Really? Ya think?
Instead, we want to know EXACTLY what proposals you would bring to the table and how committed you are to them. Are you an anti-tax candidate? Great! Then tell us how you would solve the problem without raising our taxes. Don’t just tell us you’ll never vote for a tax increase.
The bottom line: We’re tired of electing politicians who shuffle along, continuing to kick the can down the road, rather than bending over, picking it up and disposing of it properly. Get to the heart of the matter, without sugarcoating the reality, or don’t waste our time.
Next, before hitting the campaign trail, spend some time thinking through problems and searching for innovative ways to solve them. Don’t go off half-cocked, spewing rhetoric that appeals to a certain target group of voters. Actually spend more than five seconds researching these topics and formulating your own opinions, not just parroting the party line.
Which brings us to the most important challenge we have for you as you prepare to launch your campaign: Show us YOUR vision for a better future. We launched our Vision 2020 editorial agenda in January with the goal of challenging leaders in a variety of segments of our society to articulate their visions. Part of that is challenging you, the candidate, to tell us your vision and specifically what you would do to help us get there.
Do you dream of a community recreation center in Cheyenne? Fantastic! How will you build a coalition of support to get it funded?
Do you want to see Wyoming break free from its dependence on the boom-and-bust (but mostly bust these days) minerals industry and truly diversify our economy? Hooray! How will you make that happen?
Do you believe the local school board should represent the whole community, not just one segment of it? Good for you! Now what are you willing to do to turn that vision into a reality?
In case we haven’t said it clearly enough yet, we want to hear specifics. Share your vision in as much vivid detail as you can. We’ll gladly make time for that, and relish the picture you paint – as long as you show us a clear path to get there.
Oh yeah, two more quick things. First, be as equitable in your campaign as possible – in other words, reach voters where they are; don’t assume everyone is going to follow you on social media or watch your campaign video on YouTube. Low-income and elderly residents are just as interested in catching your vision as those with high-speed internet access.
Secondly, set aside your ego. Yes, your campaign is about convincing voters you’re a better choice than your opponent. But that doesn’t mean it should be all about you. We want to elect people who will roll up their sleeves and do the messy work of governing – even when their actions are unpopular – not preening showboaters who are more concerned with how a decision will impact their image and their ability to get elected to a higher office someday.
We know this sounds like a daunting challenge, and it is. If it were easy, it wouldn’t be worth doing, and it likely would have been done already. But it’s not as difficult as it might seem. And you don’t have to do it in a vacuum.
One consistent shortcoming of many of Wyoming’s political leaders through the years has been an unwillingness to take ideas that have worked in other places and try them here. Somehow, at some point, somebody poisoned the state’s water supply against ideas from “outsiders.”
“What do those people know anyway? We do things differently here in Wyoming,” seems to be their attitude.
It’s time to set aside that nonsense, do some research beyond a 15-second Google search, and seriously look for innovative, risk-taking possibilities that – who knows? – just might work.
These things are critical – during and after a global pandemic; in order to secure a bright future for our city, county, state and nation; and because, in many places and situations, things couldn’t be more urgent.
So think about what we’ve said. If you’re up to the challenge and haven’t filed campaign paperwork yet, you can do so through this Friday (school board and college board candidates file in August). If you’re not serious, please don’t waste our time,
