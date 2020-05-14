“If you’re not satisfied with your elected officials, run for office yourself.”
That’s what Albany County League of Women Voters president Nancy Lockwood always reminds people who complain about those in higher office.
Although times are uncertain with the COVID-19 pandemic still continuing to wreak havoc throughout the world, life must continue. And with life comes a new election.
Wyoming’s election cycle officially kicked off Thursday with the beginning of the 2020 candidate filing period. The period runs between now and 5 p.m. on May 29.
All Republican or Democratic candidates looking to run for U.S. Senate or Representative and State Senator or Representative must file with the Secretary of State’s Election Division to stand for election in the 2020 primary, which will be Aug. 18. Candidates filing with the Secretary of State’s office are encouraged to file on the Statewide Candidate Filing webpage, found at wycandidatefiling.gov. A list of candidates who have filed to run will be posted daily by 5 p.m.
“I truly hope that even though the times are uncertain, that many Wyoming citizens will feel called to serve our state and file to run for office,” Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said in a news release.
Candidates running for Albany County or any municipal offices must file with the Albany County Clerk’s Office. Applications can be emailed to an interested party or found on the Albany County website, co.albany.wy.us, under the “Offices and Departments” tab. The applications for county commissioner and precinct committeeman/woman are available for download.
Applications for Laramie City Council can be found on the city’s website at cityoflaramie.org.
County clerk Jackie Gonzales told the Boomerang that, with the clerk’s office still being closed to the public, candidates are encouraged to make an appointment with her staff to get their application processed.
A dropbox for applications and fees can be dropped off at the dropbox in the courthouse’s entrance, as long as they are in an envelope labeled “county clerk.” Applications can also be mailed to the office. Inquiries can be directed to the county clerk staff by calling 307-721-2546.
County clerk staff will update on what candidates are running for which offices nightly.
Currently, there are five city council seats (two in Wards One and Two and one in Ward Three), one county commissioner seat, one Senate seat and four House seats.
Buchanan also announced Wednesday that an ongoing campaign “VoteSafely Wyoming,” was launching to inform voters on their options for casting a ballot this year during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to concerns related to COVID-19, I want to remind every voter that you have a choice on how you vote in the 2020 elections,” Buchanan said. “Voters can choose to vote in person at a polling place or send an absentee ballot request to their county clerk. Just as in all elections in Wyoming, voters will be given options and ways to vote that are safe.”
Registered voters should watch their mail for election information from Buchanan’s office, which will arrive sometime this month. The mailer will outline voting options for both the primary and general elections.
“Even as concerns over COVID-19 continue, we are encouraging candidates to file and voters to cast their ballot. We are working hard to ensure we have a great election season,” State Election Director Kai Schon said in a news release.
Even before the pandemic, Lockwood was reiterating why it’s important to not only vote, but for people to get interested in running for office.
“You’re giving voters choices in an election, which is always important,” she said. “Without multiple candidates in a race, there’s decreased voter engagement and involvement. They don’t feel the need to vote, because they’re just marking an X.”
Voters also need options so they can find a candidate that best aligns with their priorities and interests, she said. But the lack of opposition in an election also hurts the candidate, Lockwood noted. When a candidate runs unopposed, they don’t look into more issues and other things their constituents might be concerned about. A true democracy means choice is involved with an election.
But the pandemic has obviously affected every facet of life, meaning that the election year will be no different.
“The pandemic has eclipsed elections from the local to national level,” Lockwood said. “For Albany County, I think people filing for office need to think about how their work will impact the economic, physical and mental health needs of our community. Local officials are going to be the ones making decisions on how to use state and federal funds. Those are things to think about.”
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.