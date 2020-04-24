CHEYENNE – A group of sewer workers came across some human bones buried in a Cheyenne resident’s backyard Tuesday night, but the discovery probably won’t be leading to any new true crime podcasts or TV shows.
Workers with a private company found the bones nearly 10 feet underground while repairing a sewer line in the backyard of a house on West 29th Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. It was around then that Libby Bushell, the owner of the house, was returning from a walk with her dogs.
“When I got back, one guy said, ‘Hey, come here, I’ve got something to show you,’ and it was a human skull,” Bushell said.
By Wednesday morning, the backyard looked somewhat like a crime scene, with yellow tape sectioning off the area where the bones were found. But the setup was for archeological purposes, not criminal ones.
The Cheyenne Police Department does not suspect any sort of foul play, and the case has been turned over to the Laramie County Coroner’s Office and the state’s archeological experts for further examination.
Though an exact age of the bones has yet to be determined, the area where the bones were found previously served as a burial site dating back as far as 1871. Burial sites were fairly common on the west side of Cheyenne in the years immediately following the city’s founding in 1867, according to local historian Bill Dubois.
“In that part of the city, nothing was developed at the time, so they just worked it out on the prairie,” Dubois said.
It wasn’t until 1875 that the first burial permit was issued at the historic Lakeview Cemetery, and some remains were moved from the impromptu burial sites to the cemetery, which is the city’s oldest.
“Some of (the sites) that they knew about were gathered up and buried in Lakeview, but for a lot of them, they didn’t who they were, so they just left them there,” Dubois said.
Bushell was unaware of the burial sites near her home until the discovery of the bones. “That’s not something your Realtor tells you,” she added with a laugh.
Though there are likely other remains hidden under some neighborhoods of west Cheyenne, it’s extremely uncommon for residents to turn up bones on their property, according to Cheyenne Police spokesman David Inman.
“It’s so rare that I would have to get with people back in the day to figure out if this ever happened before,” Inman said.
The discovery, which included a couple of rib bones and much of a skull, will now be left to Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid and a team of archeologists from the University of Wyoming for further study.
“We’ll probably be out here the next few days,” Reid said. “The (UW) team will evaluate the situation and the area where the partial remains were found, then we’ll start digging and sifting through a lot of dirt to see what else we can find.”
After their field work, the team from UW, which includes State Archeologist Spencer Pelton, will decide where to place the remains. Reid said the remains will be relocated in the coming weeks.
Though the late-19th century burial sites were fairly commonplace, Bushell left open the possibility of something more exciting coming from the discovery.
“I hope that they can solve a mystery and that maybe there was a murder we didn’t know about,” Bushell said. “But I really hope whomever the person was, that their spirit and their family can have some resolution because of this.”
