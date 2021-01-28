The following is from a speech Sen. John Barrasso gave on the Senate floor Jan. 27 about President Biden’s recent actions on American energy that will crush energy jobs and hurt American families.
At his inauguration, President Biden spoke about the importance of uniting the country, bringing us together. The importance of unity.
I agree. We have been much too divided as a nation. We need to bring America together.
Yet just a few hours after his inaugural address, President Biden issued one executive order after another that I believe is only going to drive America further apart.
He hasn’t really reached out. He hasn’t really tried to work with us.
At a time when millions of people across the country are struggling with unemployment and the effects of a global pandemic, President Biden has taken actions that will actually raise the cost of living on people all across the country.
In particular, President Biden has taken aim at American energy.
In Wyoming, energy production does a lot more than just keep the lights on. It puts food on the table, and it does it for thousands of families. It pays for our school, our education, our roads.
In Wyoming, we produce coal and oil and natural gas. Uranium, as well, for nuclear power. We also have incredible renewable resources. Wyoming, in many ways, has world class wind.
Wyoming has some of the largest reserves of energy in terms of resources anywhere in the country. In Wyoming, we produce 15 times more energy than we use in our state. It actually makes us the country’s largest net energy supplier.
Energy production is the economic life blood of Wyoming. It’s a major source of revenue. It pays for, as I said, our schools, our roads, our bridges, and essential services for all of our citizens.
Wyoming is very proud of our energy workers. Remarkable men and women every day get up, go to work to put food on the table, clothing on their kids’ backs. The whole country benefits from the energy that comes from Wyoming. Thanks to America’s energy workers, in 2019, America became energy independent. It was the first time we became independent in over 60 years.
That makes it easier for families to make ends meet. It makes us stronger on the world stage. It decreases our reliance on energy from other sources, like foreign powers who want to do us harm. Thanks to our American energy workers, America is an energy superpower. I believe, we should be acting like it.
That’s why it’s remarkable when I see President Biden painting a target on the back of American energy. That’s what he has been doing with his executive orders, including today.
Despite all of the talk about unity, one of the first things that President Biden has done in office is to directly attack energy-producing states like Wyoming. It’s actually turned out to be his number one priority.
The White House is calling today ‘Climate Day.’ This morning, President Biden stopped all new oil, gas, and coal leases on federal lands. Half of the state of Wyoming is federally owned. Experts tell us that a long-term ban could cost us 33,000 jobs in Wyoming, for a state of only half a million people.
At a hearing of the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where I am the Ranking Member, the Senior Republican, I asked the President’s nominee for Secretary of Energy about how the President’s ban would affect jobs. She admitted that in terms of jobs, she said some ‘jobs…might be sacrificed.’
Saying no to American energy production means less energy, less economic activity and less money in the pockets of American workers. It’s not going to do a thing to lower emissions. It won’t bring down global temperatures, but it will bring down workers’ wages. It won’t cool down planet Earth, but it will cool down our nation’s economy. Energy producers will simply go elsewhere while families in our country will suffer.
President Biden has also put a stop to the Keystone pipeline. It’s been in the headlines. The pipeline creates jobs, it reduces energy prices, and it strengthens our bonds with our neighbor to the north, with Canada.
Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is no conservative. He is known to be extremely progressive. Even he has said he was ‘disappointed’ in the decision by President Biden to cancel the pipeline.
President Biden’s very first phone call with a foreign leader since becoming President was with Prime Minister Trudeau. The Prime Minister raised the issue on the call. President Biden shut down the pipeline anyway.
It’s also been reported that TC Energy warned the president’s administration that the Keystone Pipeline means thousands of construction jobs, many of those union jobs, they’re gone. President Biden shut it down anyway.
President Biden has also begun the process of putting us back into the Paris climate accord. Under that agreement, the Biden administration is going to set unworkable targets for American businesses.
So what does that mean? It hurts America, but it means China and Russia can continue with business as usual. It’s a bad deal for our country. It makes us less competitive. It sacrifices energy jobs to try to stop climate change, which it will not do.
The Paris climate agreement is based on the fantasy that climate change is America’s fault. In reality, the United States is the leading driver of innovative climate solutions.
President Biden’s actions aren’t just targeting American energy. They’re also going after America’s small businesses. President Biden is calling on this body to vote to double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Maybe the president’s idea of national unity is national uniformity. But that doesn’t work in Wyoming, or for the people of Wyoming. Maybe he thinks that imposing top-down regulations on every American would bring us all together. That’s not the kind of unity the American people are looking for.
We want to stand shoulder-to-shoulder—but not in the unemployment line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.