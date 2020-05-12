The global pandemic has placed a heavy strain on nearly everyone, and healthcare professionals tend to bear the brunt of the burden.
Stitches Acute Care Center nurses say the support they have received — from their team, their patients and the community — has given them the strength to adapt and continue to care for their patients and each other.
“(Business and patients) sent us food, they sent us little care packages to show their support for what we’re doing,” Lindzy San Javier, a registered nurse at Stitches said. “It’s really cool to see the community come together and support each other.”
DeSharia Uribe, also an RN, said the nurses have an exceptional support system in one another as well. “The Stitches team is very good at taking care of each other,” she said. “Like, if we see someone getting tired, we say, no, I got this. Catch your breath. Drink some water.”
That support and communication has always been there, they said, but it became even more essential near the end of February when everything began rapidly changing as a result of COVID-19.
“Things changed daily for a good three weeks,” Javier said. “It was overwhelming, but having really good team support helped. You know, yes, you’re scared, but being part of that team really helps. And I think the support from the community also ... makes you want to keep going even when you’re stressed out.”
Staff was suddenly required to wear a lot more personal protective equipment at all times.
Uribe took over ordering supplies and PPE when she started working at Stitches. When COVID-19 hit, she said they started ordering about four times as much as they had before.
“We wanted to make sure we had at least enough PPE to see 100 people a day,” she said.
Despite concerns of shortages nationwide, Stitches never faced such issues.
They now wear full PPE — masks, face shields, gowns and gloves — for the entirety of their shift, typically 12 hours, which can be suffocating.
“Those N95s are really tight on your face,” Rachel McConnell, another RN at Stitches, said. “Some people get a little skin breakdown. I can’t complain. We’re doing the best we can as a community to protect each other. We are lucky enough to have PPE.”
Another responsibility for nurses that has been amplified in the face of COVID-19, they said, is the need for them to act as a support system for their patients. This is especially true due to new restrictions on the number of people allowed in a hospital room at a time.
“Sometimes families would have 10 people in the room at the same time,” Javier said. “Now you can’t do that. They’re already nervous, and they’re used to having support.”
Only minors are allowed to have one adult guardian accompany them in a room at a time. This, she said, means being extra kind, gentle and reassuring, something she and her team have always strived to do, even before the pandemic.
Javier and Uribe both decided to enter the profession after the exceptional care they received from nurses in the delivery room when they gave birth to their children. McConnell’s story is similar. Her father was diagnosed with cancer while she was in her first year of college.
“He always raved about the cancer center nurses and said ‘oh my gosh, they’re so helpful, they’re so amazing.’ They made his experience of going through cancer, getting chemo ... a more positive one. They really encouraged him,” she said.
Being able to provide the kind of support that inspired her to enter the profession means keeping her own fears and anxieties in check, Uribe says.
“I need to be able to be at my best for my kids and for the people I take care of on a daily basis,” she said. “I just kind of take it one step at a time, one patient at a time. Just try to relax. Me being anxious and stressed out doesn’t do my kids any favors either.”
Uribe explains that she has had to take additional precautions to avoid bringing the virus home.
“Usually when I get home my kids are at the door waiting for me,” she said. “Now I’ll call them when I’m close to home and make them go in their rooms until my clothes are in the laundry and I’m done in the shower. Just to keep them safe. Just because we don’t know how long this stuff survives.”
Although the Centers for Disease Control is no longer rolling out changes daily, the new protocols persist, and probably will for some time.
They are now seeing patients via Teledoc and doing drive-up COVID-19 testing.
One thing Uribe wants the community to know is that there are ways to see a doctor, even if they don’t want to leave their homes.
“We’re definitely here for them. The telemedicine is awesome,” she said. “There are ways to still be seen without insurance, without a vehicle, and they can totally call in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.