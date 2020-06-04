As more than 100 cities across the United States saw large and sometimes chaotic protests last weekend, Laramie experienced its own rash of at least five instances of vandalism. Additionally, sidewalks defaced weeks ago are now being cleaned.
Lt. Gwen Smith of the Laramie Police Department said the recent incidences of vandalism don’t appear to be connected.
“None of them have any clear connections to each other,” Smith said. “I don’t believe officers have suspects yet in any of them.”
At least two of those vandalisms have political connotations.
On and around the intersection of 9th Street and Grand Avenue, several messages were spray-painted on the sidewalks in blue lettering.
The messages are short but clearly legible. They included the “A” anarchy symbol, “Voting is fake,” “Quarantine is tyranny,” “Google ‘self-ownership,’” and “Join the Boogaloo.”
This might read like word salad to many, but to Michael McDaniel — who makes a habit of keeping up with extremist movements and lingo — the messages are alarming.
McDaniel used to run a Facebook page called Wyoming Hate Watch, where he would out alleged bigots, racists and homophobes in Wyoming. He said the sidewalk messages are a bit jumbled, but were probably left by someone familiar with extremely right-wing views.
“What makes it the most obviously right-wing is the ‘Join the Boogaloo’ and ‘Quarantine is Tyranny,’” he said. “The ‘Boogaloo’ thing is relatively new. The Boogaloo movement was started by far-right extremists — some of them white supremacists — and promotes a race war.”
The name comes from the 1984 film Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo. “Electric Boogaloo” or just “Boogaloo” became a meme on the internet — a method for highlighting the absurdity of a movie sequel, or really anything repeating itself.
Recently, the term has been adopted by far-right extremists who use it in reference to the possibility of a second American Civil War, which they seek to promote. Boogaloo Boys, as adherents are sometimes called, have been present at some of the anti-police violence protests across the country, including in Denver.
“There is no organization that strictly names themselves that or strictly uses that, but the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other right-wing militant groups use that language on their Facebook and other social media pages,” McDaniel said. “My best guess is — because the spray paint is all the same — I think it was probably all done by the same person or persons. Clearly, a little bit confused in their ideology, but definitely promoting the idea or civil unrest and violence.”
McDaniel said he doesn’t know how to feel about knowing someone in the Laramie community holds such ideas.
“I don’t really know if these people do want to start a war, but it does seem like they’re trying to agitate people that are trying to demonstrate peacefully,” he said. “I think the people that do it are dangerous, or people that promote such ideologies are dangerous.”
Smith said the department responds to calls about vandalism when they come in. The objectionable nature of this particular graffiti does not necessarily lead to a speedier response.
In a likely unrelated incident, someone threw a rock through Pete Gardner’s window. Gardner lives just north of the University of Wyoming campus and is known for displaying prominent political signs on his property.
Currently, his front door boasts a tribute to Cesar Chavez and Mohandas Gandhi with a message that states “non-violence prevails when warfare fails.”
He recently added an “All Lives Matter” sign to his window. At some point Saturday night or early Sunday morning, a large rock crashed through the window, though it didn’t wake Gardner. The 82-year-old discovered a mess of shattered glass in his reading room around noon the next day.
“It’s going to take forever to clean that up,” he said. “I don’t know why somebody takes exception to a sign that says, ‘All Lives Matter.’”
The slogan “All Lives Matter” has cropped as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement, members of which stress that the lives of black Americans, specifically, are devalued by institutionalized racism in policing and incarceration practices.
While Black Lives Matter has been primarily a movement on the country’s political left-wing, ‘All lives matter’ is often a conservative response.
The slogan’s association with conservatism came as a surprise to Gardner, a vegan with past ties to the American Civil Liberties Union. Though he didn’t have them up last weekend, Gardner is better known for his anti-war and “Cheney is a war criminal” signs.
“I ain’t no right-winger,” he said.
Gardner didn’t expect anyone would find this particular sign objectionable, and added that he would be more than happy to discuss the sign, the slogan, and the politics surrounding them with anyone who doesn’t share his opinion.
Gardner said fixing the window will cost several hundred dollars, but the incident has not deterred him from expressing his views.
“I don’t intend to dispose of the signs,” he said. “I intend to keep putting signs up.”
The number of vandalisms is not too far out of the ordinary, said Lt. Smith. It does, however, mark the end of what has been a relatively quiet period for the Laramie Police Department, as much of the state shut down to stem the spread of COVID-19.
“For the past eight weeks, people have been pretty restrictive in what they could and couldn’t do, so our calls for service were down,” Smith said. “Five (vandalisms) in a weekend a year ago would not be unheard of.”
The department has been fielding plenty of suspicious subject and domestic disturbance calls, however.
“Pretty understandable when people have to be in their houses or they’re not going out as much, and when people are at home at times when they’re not typically home,” Smith said. “I can’t say that we had more of those, but I can say that in Laramie, those were the calls that were most frequent during the last eight weeks.
