The $2 Challenge is back for the second consecutive year, and with good reason.
“It went great,” said Mindy Uitterdyk, vice president of marketing with UniWyo Federal Credit Union, which has partnered once again with the Laramie Boomerang. “A lot of the local businesses liked it. It turned out to be a great fit for Laramie.”
She added that what last year’s challenge accomplished was to increase the visibility of many of the local businesses.
To state the obvious, the premise is simple: “Shop Local.” However, that can often be easier said than done. So the Boomerang and UniWyo Federal Credit Union devised the $2 Challenge. When making purchases, use $2 bills Those are the — yes, pun intended — “ones” with Thomas Jeffersn’s picture on the front of the bill.
“People love their $2 bills,” Uitterdyk said. She added that while it is not necessary to swap out the $100, because any amount will be accepted, there is an added bonus. “If you go with $100, you get entered into winning $100 from us.” One winner will be selected Dec. 18.
All a person has to do is visit www.laramieboomerang.com/2buckchallenge and complete the online form, or call the Boomerang at 307-755-3322 and have your name added to the list of participants. There is also a form listed in the newspaper that can be filled out and dropped off or mailed (to 320 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 32070). Then, once entered, stop by the UniWyo Federal Credit Union office at 2020 Grand Ave. They will exchange your $100 with the same amount in $2 bills.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, even merchants, who are asked to use the $2 when giving change, rather than depositing it in their night drop.
