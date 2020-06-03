It is impossible to make sweeping statements about how all Laramie tenants and landlords are weathering the pandemic. Indeed, many — including Gem City Real Estate and Prism Real Estate Solutions — are taking precautions to avoid unnecessary contact.
From using masks and disinfectants to showing units virtually or not at all until current tenants have vacated, several landlords and real estate agencies are taking precautions to not spread COVID-19.
“It really is just about being smart and being safe,” said Dan Brain of Gem City Real Estate. “I don’t want to be the guy that is asymptomatic and brings something into some place else to somebody that didn’t know. I just don’t want to be that guy.”
But some local renters are finding that their self-quarantine is out of their control.
As Laramie enters the warmer summer months, year-long leases — typically coinciding with the academic year — are coming to an end or just beginning. That means prospective tenants need to see new apartments, and landlords and real estate agencies want to show them.
According to several tenants under a wide range of property managers, many Laramie landlords and agencies conducted or attempted in-person apartment showings and unit repairs throughout the most intense periods of lockdown.
As society begins to reopen — even as confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus continue to rise — individuals are making their own decisions about how much to ease self-imposed restrictions.
Is it OK to visit family or friends? Is it OK to hit up shops or bars, or return to work? How often should one wear a mask in public?
But in other scenarios, the choice is being made for people by those in positions of power. If the landlord wants to enter your unit, are you able to turn down the request?
That is an open legal question, said Alan Romero, a University of Wyoming law professor specializing in property and real estate law.
“The starting point to answer the question is that the tenant owns the present possessory estate; the landlord owns only a future interest,” Romero said. “So the landlord has no inherent property right to enter the leased premises. Any such right must come from a statute or from the parties’ contract.”
That contract would be the lease, which could be very specific. The relevant state statute is concise, but open to interpretation.
WS 1-21-1205 states, “No renter shall … unreasonably deny access to, refuse entry to or withhold consent to enter the residential rental unit to the owner, agent or manager for the purpose of making repairs to or inspecting the unit, and showing the unit for rent or sale.”
A lot hinges on the definition of “unreasonable.” A tenant is not required to grant access, but is barred from “unreasonably” keeping the landlord away.
“The state supreme court has never discussed or applied this statute, so we have no generally authoritative interpretation of what makes a tenant’s denial of access to the landlord unreasonable,” Romero said. “However, reasonableness standards like this one are common in the law and generally require consideration of all the relevant circumstances.”
Those circumstances could include the reason behind the denial of access and the reason for requesting access, Romero said. For example, if the tenant has a reasonable fear of serious illness, they might be able to refuse entry. But if the landlord has an urgent reason to enter — such as preserving the premises from further damage — the tenant’s reason for refusal would have to be stronger.
“In general, I think if a landlord has a significant reason to enter — in the present, rather than waiting until the risk has diminished — then absolute refusal to allow entry would probably be unreasonable, given the prevailing public health guidance,” Romero said. “But if the landlord’s entry can reasonably wait until the risk is less, without any significant injury to the landlord’s interest, then a tenant’s denial of access would surely be reasonable.”
A landlord’s known exposure to an infected person, or the tenant’s own personal age-related or medical vulnerability could also impact what would be considered “reasonable” or “unreasonable.”
Romero added the specifics also vary from situation to situation.
“The lease agreement might give the landlord a more extensive right to enter,” he said. “Lease agreements often use similar language, allowing the landlord to reasonably enter to repair the premises or to show to prospective tenants. Such clauses would raise the same interpretive questions that the statute does. But a contractual right to enter might be broader or narrower.”
With the legal landscape so unclear, tenants and landlords are working out their own agreements or allowances. While there are tenants who will speak highly of their landlords — and landlords who will speak highly of their tenants — Wyoming’s university town is notorious for lousy tenant-landlord relationships.
There are few tenant protections afforded by state statute — and most of them can be waived by landlord-written lease agreements. Home to the University of Wyoming, a significant segment of Laramie’s population are young, inexperienced renters. And while attempts have been made to institute rental regulations locally, they have been voted down by the city council after outcry from some local landlords.
This happened most recently during a council meeting in early 2019, when more than a dozen landlords and property managers voiced disapproval or outright condemnation of a plan to consider regulations.
Laramie Planning Commission member Jordan Giese highlighted the city’s failure to take action while offering his letter of resignation earlier this month.
“There’s a wide systemic issue with the ways the city of Laramie continues to tackle housing,” he said. “I’ve seen many struggle with substandard conditions, unreasonable demands and an ever-increasing prices from the small subset of the city that fails to make critical repairs and appropriate concessions.”
Giese is no stranger to rental squabbles himself.
As a tenant living in a Real Estate 1-managed property, Giese was told in late April that the agency wanted to show his unit to prospective tenants who might rent the place after Giese moved out.
Giese was incensed.
“It’s extremely irresponsible,” he said. “With people already not being able to pay rent and with all the housing disruptions already happening, for them to be bringing random people into other random people’s homes — it’s basically an infection vector that does not need to happen. And it’s an extremely potent one, because you’re introducing random factors to random factors.”
Giese called Real Estate 1’s office and said he spoke to an office associate, who told him many tenants were being asked to show their apartments that day. Giese was, however, able to refuse the showing.
“She didn’t push too much — mostly because I get the feeling that I was not the only one that was feeling incredulous at the request,” he said. “It is as non-essential as non-essential gets.”
Real Estate 1 could not be reached for comment.
“We want you to know that at Real Estate 1, the health and well-being of our customers, employees, family, friends, and community is our top priority,” reads a sign taped the agency’s front door. “Our lobbies will be open by appointment only. This will allow us to better ensure best practice social distancing while still meeting the needs of our customers during our normal business hours.”
Not all rental units in Laramie are managed by a real estate agency. Some are managed directly by an individual property owner.
Pryce Millikin is a recent University of Wyoming graduate. Busy with schoolwork during his last semester, Millikin didn’t push back when his landlord emailed about showing the apartment in April.
“I just went with it,” he said. “I would prefer if there wasn’t anybody in my home. I just didn’t want to worry about it.”
The landlord arrived in the late afternoon two days later with two unmasked prospective tenants. They looked around and left. Then Millikin disinfected the doorknobs they had touched.
That visit was more than three weeks ago, so it’s probably safe to say Millikin did not catch COVID-19 from the strangers in his home. But given the slow, silent spread of this particular disease — and its confirmed presence in Albany County — such apartment showings could very well serve to spread COVID-19.
Some agencies, such as Prism Real Estate Solutions, are not being so careless.
Prism owner and broker Wendy Van Fleet said potential renters with her agency take a 3D virtual tour before the possibility of an in-person showing.
“I wear a mask and gloves or bring sanitizer,” Van Fleet said. “I’ve had some people show up with masks. And some people that don’t. So I kind of leave it up to them and what their comfort level is.”
During those showings, prospective tenants are unlikely to come in contact with current renters.
“We’re not showing apartments that are occupied,” Van Fleet said. “We wait until the tenant has moved out before we show the unit, in most circumstances.”
This has the added benefit of letting Prism clean and fix up the unit between residencies. It’s doubly handy during a pandemic.
“We always try to be respectful of tenants, both current and future,” Van Fleet said. “If they have increased concerns, then obviously we have increased concerns.”
In lieu of city regulations or clearly defined legal parameters, tenants across town are subject to the terms of their lease. Alternatively, they are left to work out entry restrictions with their property manager, landlord, or real estate agency. Whether they have legal standing to refuse entry altogether probably depends on specific circumstances but remains an open question.
Denying landlords entry to rental units during the pandemic would be problematic because housing is an essential business (one cannot and should not stop providing it!) and Wyoming case law makes landlords responsible if they do NOT enter to do many things (such as make repairs). Also, failure to show properties that will be available for rent in the future would cause severe problems for students who want to secure apartments in advance for fall (as many do) and would cause rents to escalate due to unnecessary lost income. The best way to resolve the issue is to have a good lease that says upfront when the landlord can enter and for what purpose. It's just good sense, during the pandemic, for the landlord to wear a mask and insist that prospective tenants wear masks when touring a unit, whether it is occupied or not.
