I am responding to the guest column published on Monday April 13 calling for revised wind regulations in Albany County. The author argued that the current wind regulations fail to adequately protect residents. That is simply not true, and the column failed to address key provisions of the current Albany County regulations.
The Albany County wind setback distance from residential dwellings is a quarter of a mile or 5.5 times the turbine tip height, whichever is greater. Similarly, the setback distance from platted subdivisions is a half a mile or 5.5 times the turbine tip height, whichever is greater. The second half of the setback requirements, which Albany County added to its wind siting regulations in 2011, was conveniently omitted from the April 13 column. These turbine height multipliers specifically ensure that the required setback distances increase with increasing turbine heights. This indicates that the County Commissioners not only gave diligent and thoughtful review to create a fair and balanced set of wind regulations, but that they had the foresight to craft regulations that accounted for advancements in wind technology. Despite what the author of the April 13 column would like readers to believe, Albany County’s current wind regulations in fact do not allow for the siting of a modern wind turbine only 0.25 miles from a residential dwelling.
If you step back and do a comprehensive review of Albany County’s wind regulations, you will notice that they are consistent with those in other Wyoming counties and across the United States. And upon delving into the regulations, you will also notice that Albany County took turbine height, among several other important protections, into consideration when drafting the current regulations. As they currently stand, Albany County’s wind regulations successfully balance the need for economic development with the responsible protection of the public health and safety. It is important that Albany County’s regulations continue to strike this balance and are not influenced by emotion or fearmongering.
The Rail Tie Wind Project has a lot to offer to our community, including a significant economic boost by creating new jobs and providing additional long-term tax revenues, which are estimated to equal $14.6 million to Albany County during construction and an average of $3.4 million annually to Albany County throughout the project life. The increased tax revenues provided by the Rail Tie Wind Project will not only greatly help taxpayers and our county address the increasing tax burden, they can be used to fund local infrastructure and other vital public services, benefitting all residents over the long-term.
Why sit back and watch as neighboring counties continue to benefit from wind development, when Albany County shares that same wind resource – in fact, some of the best wind in the western United States? Enabling renewable energy investment in Albany County will put us on the map as a community that embraces growth and progress. It’s time to get excited about the rare opportunities for long-term diverse economic impact made possible by the Rail Tie Wind Project. Let’s harness our natural resource into something positive for our city, county and state.
Deby Forry is a resident of Laramie and the Local Outreach Director for the Rail Tie Wind Project.
