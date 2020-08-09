Albany County School District No. 1 will reopen for the fall Aug. 26, after much discussion among Superintendent Jubal Yennie, the school board and other community members.
Yennie provided an update for ACSD No. 1 parents and families on the district’s website Friday.The district is currently in “Tier I,” meaning that students will be attending school every day in person to some extent. New guidelines are in place for students and staff, such as social distancing and mask requirements.
Teachers may permit “mask breaks” in classrooms or during outdoor activities when students can properly social distance. Waivers will be in place for students who can’t wear masks due to medical reasons. Students will be assigned to classes of 17 or fewer and movement in the buildings will be restricted. The beginning, end of school and lunch periods will be monitored by building administrators to diminish the crowd size.
The first three days of school, Aug. 26-28, will be half-days so the schools can properly instruct the students on safety procedures and distribute Chromebooks. The first full day of school will be Aug. 31. All students will be provided a laptop and, if required to learn at home, will also be given a hotspot so they can connect to the internet. All school instructional areas will be monitored for air quality and strategies will be implemented to ensure the quality is maintained. Parents and guardians are asked to check students every morning before school and not allow them to attend if they are sick.
The board and ACSD No. 1 officials are also considering the possibility of sending students back to school on a modified schedule. For example, elementary students would attend in person five days a week, but middle and secondary school students might attend on a rotating basis, where one group attends on Mondays and Wednesdays, but do virtual learning from home the rest of the week.
This rotating basis is considered Tier II, and district officials are still evaluating this option as of Friday. Yennie noted that an update regarding whether or not Tier II will be implemented for secondary students will come in the next seven to 10 days.
One major note in Yennie’s update was that ACSD No. 1 parents should be prepared for their children to come home at a moment’s notice this upcoming school year.
For families/students who don’t feel comfortable about in-person learning yet, the district is providing an online remote learning model.
The district’s website described “classroom-based virtual instruction” as different than what the students did in the spring, since they will have a dedicated virtual teacher who will provide lessons that must be completed. Attendance will be taken when students log onto the content management system Canvas, where lessons, videos and other virtual content will be available.
All courses will “reflect the full depth and breadth of the grade level or secondary course content and all courses will incorporate interactive and collaborative components,” according to the FAQ section on the district site.
This update came less than 48 hours after the ACSD No. 1 board work session, where the members, Yennie and other community members discussed the reopening plan. The three topics covered symptoms, mitigation and staffing guidelines.
Much discussion was had among the board and Yennie about plans for potential COVID-19 exposures and what will happen if a student or staff member tests positive for the virus. Yennie noted that no action had to be taken on Wednesday, but a decision would have to be made the following week at the board’s biweekly meeting.
The board also received a statement from a group of concerned community members who are in a local Facebook group that supports “healthy and safe schools” on Wednesday morning prior to the work session.
In it, the group states they feel virtual learning is the best decision for the health and safety for Albany County children and the community at large.
But, if the board was “unwilling” to support that decision, the group sent a list of demands that they felt were most appropriate actions for reopening safely. These included: no reopening until scientific data supported the decision; a plan for when/if students or staff have to quarantine after a COVID-19 exposure; upgraded safety measures; and better communication between the district and parents.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
