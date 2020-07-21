The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed another six cases of COVID-19 in Albany County on Tuesday — a new one-day record for the county.
With that increase, the county’s cumulative total of confirmed cases is now 66; nearly a third of those cases have come within the last two weeks and the WDH puts the county’s total of active cases at 31 — a number that includes individuals that health officials have deemed to be “probable” for COVID-19 infection.
Just a week prior, Albany County’s active case count was at 17.
The active case count is now ranked 7th out of Wyoming’s 23 counties, but it’s on pace to soon surpass two others.
Natrona County, which boasts Wyoming’s second largest city, had 32 active cases reported Tuesday. Uinta County, one of the state’s most significant hotspots a few weeks ago, has 33 active cases.
Albany County’s drug court program is the latest organization to be impacted by the local outbreak.
Two participants in the drug court program have tested positive, drug court coordinator Amy Terrell said at a meeting of the Albany County Commissioners.
Fifteen other individuals affiliated with drug are going into quarantine, including clinic workers.
“If they quarantine everyone in the program, that would be 22 individuals,” Terrell said Tuesday. “We closed the office on Thursday and are going completely virtual, as of today. There is no contact anywhere and we’re delivering drug tests to their homes. … In reality, this is the one demographic you want to meet with in-person, but we’re managing just fine virtually.”
Individuals aged 19-29 have accounted for more than half of Albany County’s total case count.
Last week, the University of Wyoming’s board of trustees approved a new rule for the fall semester that requires guests to wear masks on campus. The original version of the plan only specified that employees and students must wear masks.
University officials also discussed plans for a “targeted pause” of some serives if students don’t abide by the rules enacted to limit spread of the disease on campus.
At least one student-athlete at the University of Wyoming has broken the isolation rules that were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, athletic director Tom Burman said at the trustees’s meeting.
The violation was discovered after the unidentified student-athlete developed a fever and other symptoms associated with the coronavirus. He had visited with people off-campus since starting summer practices and weight training in Laramie.
He tested negative for the coronavirus, and was later diagnosed with strep throat.
The student-athlete was not punished for violating the isolation guidelines, but “was spoken to and reminded how important it is for all student-athletes to follow the guidelines we’ve put in place to protect everyone,” said Tim Harkins, a spokesperson for UW’s athletic department.
Harkins declined to say whether the athletic department knew how many other student-athletes might have violated the isolation guidelines.
All of the UW student-athletes tested negative for the coronavirus when they returned to campus, although there has not been another round of widespread testing since then. They will participate in the testing required of all students before the start of the semester, Burman said last week.
Albany County’s Tuesday record followed another statewide record set Monday, when 62 new cases were confirmed by WDH.
The number of cases reported each day in Wyoming has only continued to climb since early June.
During Wyoming’s first peak of cases in early April, the state’s 14-day average was 13.71 new cases per day.
Wyoming’s 14-day average was 31.07 cases per day on Tuesday. The same day, WDH confirmed the state’s 25th coronavirus-related death, a woman from Campbell County.
WDH has reported 1,830 lab-confirmed cases and 408 probable cases in Wyoming since the state saw its first case in mid-March.
