Dr. Alexia Harrist, Wyoming State Public Health Officer has issued a Public Health Order that requires people in Albany County, with some exceptions, to wear facial coverings in certain public settings. The order is in response to dramatically increasing infections of the COVID-19 virus in Albany County and throughout the state. The order is effective at 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 6.
The six-page order was issued at the request of the Albany County Public Health Officer after consultation with Community Partners, including business professionals and public officials and is modeled after orders already issued for Laramie County and Teton County. The order requires masks when waiting in line to enter a business or inside a business. The request is an effort to increase compliance in the community with CDC guidelines that include frequent hand washing, social distancing and encouraging people to remain isolated when they do not feel well. Locally, the order is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the chances of overwhelming our limited local health facilities and resources.
As of Nov. 4, there were 12,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide and 1,517 cases in Albany County. The World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic on March 11th and President Trump declared a National Emergency on March 13. Facial coverings are widely believed to limit the spread of Corona Virus from infected individuals and published research shows up to 85% effectiveness.
Albany County is a major transportation hub and home to the University of Wyoming. The County was labeled a “Red Zone County” in early October by the White House Coronavirus Task Force while urging increased caution and continued use of facial coverings.
The full order can be found at www.CityofLaramie.org/masks and comprehensive information is available at CDC.gov.
