Albany County Commissioners approved entering into a 25-year lease Tuesday to take over management control of the Pilot Hill property from the Office of State Lands and Investments.
Earlier this month, Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials approved a land-swap that brings the 4,344 acres of Pilot Hill land into state ownership.
The state’s success in acquiring the land has negated Albany County’s original plan to make the land public: Raising $10.5 million through donations to buy the property directly from current owner Doug Samuelson.
The state’s ownership of the land is expected to be finalized by August, and the state’s five elected officials will still need to sign off on the 25-year lease before Albany County’s control is final.
Because OSLI is tasked with managing its land as revenue sources, Albany County is still required to pay annual lease fees to the state.
In the first year, that fee will be $35,214 and will increase by 2.35% each year.
However, Sarah Brown Mathews, who’s played one of the most prominent roles in organizing the Pilot Hill project, told commissioners that fundraising is expected to pay for all fees for the duration of the lease.
“We do not anticipate ever having to come to the county about support for that lease fee,” she said.
The fee that the county will pay is almost $10,000 more than what the state is currently getting from the agricultural leases on land that’s being exchanged for Pilot Hill.
The land being disposed of includes 11,668 acres of public land — only 480 acres of which is publicly accessible.
Wyoming’s state elected officials, convened as the State Board of Land Commissioners, were originally scheduled to approve the Pilot Hill lease at the same time they approved the land-swap — at their June 4 meeting.
However, the board opted to table the lease vote until its June 23 meeting after Treasure Curt Meier said he wanted OSLI staff, as well as representatives from Albany County, to at least explore altering the lease in such a way that would allow for other uses of the property, like shooting and motorized access.
The drafted lease states that “lessee shall maintain as much of the leased area as is reasonable in its current natural state, consistent with allowing public access to non-motorized recreation on the leased area.”
“Reasonable motorized access for necessary activities including law enforcement, maintenance, and emergency access to authorized personnel shall be permitted,” the lease states.
At the June 4 meeting, Meier suggested the possibility of some motorized access on the southern end of the Pilot Hill property off I-80.
“It just seems the state is giving away a tremendous asset that could support the children of our school districts across our state, by giving away commercial highway property,” he said.
Under current plans, that area of the land is planned to be most restrictive, as Wyoming Game and Fish has said it’s a crucial area for elk migration.
Albany County Commission chairwoman Terri Jones told Meier that allowing motorized use in that area could be environmentally “detrimental,” both for wildlife and the Casper Aquifer.
“The vast majority of all of the people have not wanted to have motorized use on the property,” she said.
During the meeting, Jones and other local representatives pushed back on Meier’s ideas, noting the in-depth work that’s gone into developing current management plans.
Marilyn Kite, former Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court, said some of Meier’s suggestions would be “incompatible” with local citizens’ desires for the use of the land.
Kite also said that Pilot Hill is expected to bring further financial benefits to the state besides the increase in lease fees, including additional recruitment to Laramie of businesses and University of Wyoming students and faculty.
“We expect that (the success of Curt Gowdy State Park) to be replicated on this side of the hill, which will generate substantial tax revenues that are not considered within the financial analysis,” she said.
Attorney Phil Nicholas said that, if SBLC were to pursue more development on the land, it would be likely to cause the loss of “constituency support.”
While SBLC was willing to table a vote on the lease for a couple weeks, most of Meier’s peers on the board expressed a desire to defer to the local management plan that’s already been crafted and vetted by the Albany County community.
“I think one of the reasons that the State Board of Land Commissioners exists is to take our precious parcels on land on a case-by-case basis,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “While we do have, first and foremost, a fiduciary responsibility, we also have a multitude of responsibilities that don’t fit into a statute or any kind of binary guidance. Pilot Hill really has fit into that non-binary category ... We need to contemplate fiduciary responsibility alongside all the other opportunities that this exchange provides.”
Assuming the lease with Albany County is finalized this month, the property is expected to be managed by a 12-person board. Albany County Commissioners will appoint two board-members, with the University of Wyoming appointed another two.
Brown Mathews said that other stakeholders, like the Laramie Rivers Conservation District, will help nominate the remaining board-members.
