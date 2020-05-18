Two new cases of COVID-19 in Albany County were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the county’s total of confirmed cases to 10.
Before the two new confirmed cases, Albany County had not had a confirmed case since late April.
Three of the county’s confirmed cases have been determined to have been caused by community spread or another unknown cause.
Wyoming recorded a new coronavirus-related death over the weekend and new cases in five counties Monday pushed the state’s total confirmed coronavirus case count to 577.
Meanwhile, the deaths of two Wyoming residents in Colorado in March and April were added to the list of people whose deaths were linked to coronavirus in the state.
The Wyoming Department of Health reported Saturday an older Fremont County woman had died as a result of the illness. The woman had existing medical conditions that put her at higher risk of complications from the disease, the department said.
The two people who died earlier this year were an older woman from Carbon County who died in April and an older man from Laramie County who died in March, according to the state Department of Health.
Both were living in Colorado, but were considered permanent residents of Wyoming. When deaths are related to an illness such as coronavirus, the deaths are then linked to the state of permanent residence, said Guy Beaudoin, deputy state registrar with the Department of Health.
He added delays in the reporting of such deaths are not unusual.
Wyoming officials consider coronavirus to be the cause of or contributing factor to both deaths, he said in a news release
“In Wyoming, we have instructed medical certifiers such as attending physicians and coroners that COVID-19 should only be reported on death certificates when the disease caused or contributed to a person’s death,” he said. “So if someone who happens to be positive for COVID-19 died due to an automobile accident, their passing would not be counted as a coronavirus-related death.”
On Monday, new cases were recorded in Albany, Fremont, Hot Springs, Johnson and Natrona County, where six new cases surfaced.
The increase came one day after an outbreak at a Worland nursing home added seven new cases to the total.
The Health Department said five staff members and four residents of the Worland Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center have been identified as infected with the coronavirus, although confirmation through testing of some patients is still pending.
The department said it was unsure how the virus was introduced to the facility. Officials are trying to collect samples from all employees and residents to determine how widespread the outbreak might be.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state’s health officer, said nursing homes have been a top priority for the Health Department in its efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“We know the residents of these places are among the most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and we have seen terrible situations occur in other nursing homes across the country,” she said. “We also recognize that the nature of long-term care facilities can make it very challenging to control the spread of the virus once it’s been introduced into a specific location.”
The number of recoveries seen since coronavirus was first detected in Wyoming in March stood at 504 as of Monday, 367 among patients with confirmed cases and 137 among those with probable cases.
A probable case is defined as one where the patient has coronavirus symptoms and has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but has not been tested for the illness. As of Monday, the Health Department said there were 189 cases.
The Health Department’s figures indicate there are 254 active cases of coronavirus around the state — 210 among those with confirmed cases and 52 among those with probable cases.
The number of active cases is determined by adding the confirmed and probable cases — 766 — subtracting the total number of recoveries and subtracting the number of deaths.
...and, as they say, après ça, le deluge. Due to the Governor's politically motivated relaxation of already lax restrictions at EXACTLY the wrong time, our state is seeing an acceleration in the rate of infections - and will have the highest possible peak of infections and deaths. 2,000 Americans are dying of the virus every day; I guess he wants to make sure we "contribute" more than our share.
