On Friday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Albany County rose to four after the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed another case.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the Wyoming Public Health Lab had processed 61 COVID-19 kits from Albany County, with another 15 tests pending.
However, a few of the county's confirmed positives so far have come, not from tests processed at the state lab, but from kits processed at private labs after being sent in by Stitches.
Wyoming Department of Health officials have announced that after completing more than 2,000 tests of samples from from people suspected of being infected with coronavirus, the state lab will limit the samples it tests.
State Health Officer Alexia Harrist announced Thursday the laboratory would only test samples from high-priority patients, health care workers and first responders.
Harrist said the move is designed to preserve the supply of testing materials available to the lab.
“It’s been clear for some time that materials needed for sample collection and testing are in very short supply in Wyoming and across the nation,” she said. “We’ve done well so far at our lab, but our concern about supplies of certain materials we need for testing has grown.”
Harrist said for the time being, testing would be limited to samples from the following: Health care workers and first responders; hospitalized patients; patients or staff in facilities such as nursing homes; people over 65 with underlying health conditions and the people who have close contact with them; and pregnant women.
Harrist recommended that samples from other patients be sent to private commercial laboratories. Samples sent to private labs from Stitches in Laramie have taken up to a week to get results back.
State officials have reported that 16 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms since the outbreak began.
Fremont County officials said Wednesday that at least five of its hospitalized patients are in critical condition and are breathing with the aid of a ventilator.
Dr. Brian Gee, the county’s health officer, said half of the state’s hospitalized patients are in Fremont County.
“And more than half of them are critically ill and on ventilators,” he said.
Fremont County has been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus. As of Wednesday, the Fremont County Incident Management Team reported that over the last 14 days, 608 people have been directed to self-isolate because they were showing signs of the illness.
Gee stressed that not all of the patients were older.
“The young are not immune,” he said. “Our county currently has three patients under 60 who are seriously or critically ill.”
Gov. Mark Gordon on Friday ordered all out-of-state visitors to Wyoming to self-quarantine for 14 days and extended until the end of April the orders closing schools and some businesses in the state.
The order came as the number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew to 166, and Gordon said during a news conference that officials expect the coronavirus outbreak to peak in Wyoming in May.
“What we’re looking at is our peak coming sometime in early May and our behaviors, we will look at on a regular basis, but we’re hoping that by sometime in May, we can look at the metrics … and have good news for the people of Wyoming,” he said.
Gordon, in a Friday news release, said any person visiting Wyoming for non-work purposes is to self-quarantine for 14 days or until the end of his stay.
Gordon said the directive is designed to discourage people from visiting Wyoming until the COVID-19 outbreak is over.
“We know that travel from another state or country is a source of COVID-19 infections in Wyoming,” he said. “Visitors from neighboring states have strained the resources of many Wyoming communities, so we are asking them to do the right thing to protect the health of our citizens and the resources of our rural health care facilities.”
The state issued three orders in March designed to slow the spread of coronavirus.
During his news conference, Gordon maintained the statewide orders are as effective in limiting the movements of the state residents as “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” orders issued in other states.
Gordon said the orders in place in other states often contain many exemptions, making them essentially the same as Wyoming’s orders.
“One of our Wyoming values is to talk less and say more,” he said. “Our Wyoming orders talk less and say more.”
As of Friday evening, Laramie County remained the hardest hit in Wyoming with 40 cases. Teton County had 32; Fremont County had 27; Natrona had 21; Sheridan had 10; Johnson had eight; Campbell had six; Albany and Carbon had four; Converse and Sweetwater had three cases each, Washakie and Goshen counties had two. Park, Sublette Lincoln and Uinta counties each had one case.
In other developments:
Unemployment claims: The state Department of Workforce Services said the state received 4,652 new claims for unemployment insurance last week, an increase of 800 percent from the week before businesses began shutting down because of the coronavirus. The biggest group of claims — 952 — came from leisure and hospitality industry workers, the department said.
Job survey: More than 30 percent of those responding to a University of Wyoming survey reported they or a family member have lost their job or been laid off because of the coronavirus epidemic. The survey also showed that more than 50 percent of those questioned reported they or an immediate family member have had their pay or hours cut. The survey is the first of a series to be conducted by the university’s Survey and Analysis Center.
More on masks: Wyoming residents continue to provide masks for health care providers, manufacturing them by sewing and through 3D printing. Officials with the Sheridan Memorial Hospital report they are receiving an average of 300 masks per day from 30 individuals who stepped up to help.
In Campbell County, DeeDee Peterson has organized a network of quilters and people who know how to sew to create masks for donation to various organizations in Gillette.
Donations: The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation announced it will donate $311,500 to community service organizations in Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Donations to Wyoming organizations were $40,000 for First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, $30,000 for the Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper, $5,500 for the Boys and Girls Club of Glenrock and $3,000 for Energy Share of Wyoming.
Parade time: Two parades are planned next week in Gillette to entertain residents of a nursing home that has been closed to visitors because of the coronavirus. Parade participants, who are being encouraged to decorate their cars for Wednesday’s parades, will drive past the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Scavenger hunt: Lingle residents have created a drive-by scavenger hunt to entertain the town’s children. Sponsors of the event will put items in their windows that match the items listed for children to find. The parents of the children will then drive them around Lingle to see if they can find the items. Organizers said the event will last as long as social distancing guidelines are in place.
