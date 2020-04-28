Federal law establishes a minimum age of 21 for purchasing tobacco products. Municipal police departments cannot enforce federal laws. That left enforcement up to federal agencies. However, as a Cheyenne police officer, David Inman, asked, “What’s the chances of the FBI or Marshals devoting their time to bust people selling cigarettes to someone under 21?”
So, the Wyoming Legislature passed a law. The Legislature decided to allow people under 21 to buy tobacco until July 1, 2020. After that, such sales are prohibited. The common-sense proposal created enough debate that it takes up 10 pages in the Legislative Digest. The bill passed the Senate by one vote, with Laramie County Senators Anthony Bouchard, Lynn Hutchings, Affie Ellis and Tara Nethercott voting for more tobacco sales to younger people.
The close vote and long legislative debate mirrored arguments on social media. Little of either had anything to do with well-documented, harmful health effects of smoking and chewing.
The criticism was along these lines: “If they can carry a gun and go die in a war at 17, why can’t they buy cigarettes?” That’s a good question, occurring mostly to tobacco producers who earn a profit by making people sick and to young people whose brains are not yet fully developed.
Lawmakers should take a deeper look at all age-restriction laws in light of science.
Age-restriction laws are kind of weird. A person is ineligible to run for a seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives until age 21, but can vote at 18. She may enlist in the armed services at 17, a year after she’s old enough to consent to sex, which is two years before she can legally marry without parental consent. She has to wait until 18 to enter into a legally binding contract, unless it is an oral contract to buy a double-shot of tequila. For that, she’ll have to wait until her 21st birthday.
What if lawmakers used brain science to make these rules? The U.S. Supreme Court did that. The Court applied the science of brain development when it ruled the death penalty was unconstitutional when applied to convicted killers whose crime was committed before their 18th birthday.
Writing for the majority of the Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy observed that, “as any parent knows, and as scientific and sociological studies respondent and his amici cite tend to confirm, ‘a lack of maturity and an underdeveloped sense of responsibility are found in youth more often than in adults and are more understandable among the young.’ These qualities often result in impetuous and ill-considered actions and decisions.”
The Supreme Court noted that additional brain development science shows, “Even the normal 16-year-old customarily lacks the maturity of an adult,” and Kennedy added, “It has been noted that adolescents are overrepresented statistically in virtually every category of reckless behavior.”
Neuroscientists agree the rational part of the brain is not fully developed until our mid-20s. Until then, young people make choices with the amygdala, the part of their brain producing emotional, rather than rational, responses to a situation.
So, it is. Under most age-restrictive laws, young people are deemed “legal adults” because their brains have not yet matured. Science explains why the purveyors of booze, tobacco and war want younger people making those choices. The younger the better. By age 25, they will make far more rational choices.
Odd, isn’t it? The state cannot execute murderers unless their crime is committed after their brains achieve greater maturity, but a tobacco company can sell them products that will eventually kill them, recruiters can enlist them and the government can send them to die in wars. They can consent to sex and buy booze while the emotional part of the brain is still in charge of the decision- making.
What if age restrictions were science-based, and laws required waiting until brains were fully developed before people are allowed to make risky choices? The philosophers among you can ponder what a difference that might make in our society.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.
