Elementary students in Albany County School District No. 1 will begin school in person this fall, while most of the secondary school students will complete a mix of virtual and in-person classes.
This plan was finalized earlier this week at the school board meeting. School will resume on Aug. 26, as announced last week. While these plans are set for the first quarter, the board will reexamine the current health situation and public health orders at its Oct. 14 meeting.
The decision was made after much discussion Wednesday among board members and the community.
“We need to make decisions based on health orders and health directives, not what we think is going to happen,” Superintendent Jubal Yennie said during the board meeting on Wednesday night.
All of the elementary schools, Whiting High and Rock River School will attend classes in person beginning Aug. 26. All of the district’s classrooms will be capped at 17 students.
All of the middle and secondary schools will attend classes on an A/B basis, meaning they will have a rotating schedule, with some groups attending in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays and the others going on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Friday mornings will be reserved as a time for teachers to assist students.
Yennie said in his rationale to the board that the district’s secondary schools were unable to realign class sizes to permit all of the students to be in the building at the same time.
The district conducted surveys among parents and students, asking both how they felt about returning to in-person classes. Of the 2,823 parents asked, nearly 2,300 of them preferred having their students back in the classroom.
Around 450 parents preferred the classroom-based virtual instruction model, which will feature a virtual teacher to provide lessons that must be completed daily. Attendance is taken when students log onto the content management system Canvas, where lessons, videos and other virtual content is posted.
Students, on the other hand, were a toss-up in their answers. Nearly 600 ACSD No. 1 students were surveyed, and it was divided almost evenly on whether or not they felt comfortable going back to school this fall.
The first three days of school, Aug. 26-28, will be half-days so the schools can properly instruct the students on safety procedures and distribute Chromebooks. The first full day of school will be Aug. 31.
Students and staff will be required to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. All students will be issued a mask on their first day. Teachers may permit “mask breaks” in classrooms or during outdoor activities.
All students will be provided a laptop and, if required to learn at home, will also be given a hotspot so they can connect to the internet.
All school instructional areas will be monitored for air quality and strategies will be implemented to ensure the quality is maintained.
Most of the board approved the plan, except for Karen Bienz, who voted nay.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne.
