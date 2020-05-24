Last week’s editorial discussed the need to recruit good candidates for the upcoming local elections. Another key to providing needed leadership is participation by voters in this important process.
That’s always the case, but it becomes even more of a challenge when many voters are fearful of exposing themselves to potential infection by going to the polls to vote. No one should have to choose between potential health problems and voting.
But vote-by-mail programs have been resisted by politicians paranoid about the possibility of voter fraud, never mind that states using that system have had no problems and have enjoyed heightened participation by voters.
While we don’t have vote-by-mail in place as a formal alternative in Wyoming, we do have universal access through absentee ballots. The law provides that any registered voters may request an absentee ballot anytime before Election Day.
They can do this with a phone call (307-721–2546), by email (elections@co.albany.wy.us), online (co.albany.wy.us/absentee-ballot-request-form.aspx), with a letter(Absentee Ballot, Albany County Clerk, 525 E. Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070) or by making a personal visit to the County Clerk’s Office at the Albany County Courthouse. The completed ballot must be returned to the clerk’s office no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.
The request should include full name, date of birth, address of residence, address ballot should be mailed to, which election ballot is for, your party registration for a primary and a statement that you are eligible to vote in that election.
We urge eligible voters to consider requesting absentee ballots if they have any reluctance to voting in person. And that can be done for both the primary and general elections.
Being a registered voter is an important factor whether voting in person or by absentee ballot. To register before the election, bring photo identification and proof of residence to the Albany County Clerk’s office during business hours. In Wyoming you can register as late as Election Day, but if you register within 14 days of the election you must also vote at the same time.
You can register at the polling place, but that adds another step in a public setting, which increases your wait time and the potential for any infection. Experienced poll workers tell us that some potential voters who did not vote in the last general election don’t realize that they must re-register before voting. Some don’t want to take that extra step and leave without voting.
Each vote is important so we encourage everyone to take time to research and consider the candidates and issues before voting whether on Election Day or with an absentee ballot.
The campaigns will be markedly different this year because of the limitations on personal contact and public gatherings. Few candidates will be going door-to-door to meet their constituents. And candidate forums and debates may have to take place either online or in some other way.
That could potentially give an even bigger advantage to incumbent office holders purely because of name familiarity. We hope that doesn’t make those mindless yard signs more important to a campaign.
Newspapers will be searching for ways to do an even better job of giving candidates their say. Studies still show that registered voters are among the most faithful readers of newspapers so that puts even more responsibility on reporters, editors and publishers.
Another challenge to consider as we look forward to the elections is the staffing involved in carrying out an election in the face of a pandemic. Traditionally many of the election judges who staff each polling place are either retired or older. Those are exactly the folks in most danger from COVID-19. A shortage of election judges is an increasing concern, and the pandemic will certainly exacerbate that shortage this year.
We need to have some younger candidates jump in to replace long-time workers who are fearful of infection. It’s also another reason to encourage more voters to request absentee ballots.
Other issues and challenges will emerge, but participation as voters is vital to our democracy. Please examine your options and decide now how you will participate.
