Repairs and upgrades are planned for 4th Street, between Harney and Flint streets, and Grafton Street following the Laramie City Council’s approval at its May 19 regular meeting.
Both bids were awarded to Simon Contractors, the lowest bidder of three companies between both projects, with initial costs of $255,066 for 4th Street and $473,157 for Grafton Street, which is located on the north edge of Laramie between 13th and 15th Streets. Additional contingencies for the projects come to around $80,000.
“4th Street is surface-only and ADA upgrades,” said William Winkler, civil engineer. “Grafton is a little more extensive with the curb, gutter, sidewalk repairs.”
While a specific timeline is yet to be determined, the projects are planned to be completed by October of this year. Brooks Webb, public works director, said the Grafton project was a little ahead of schedule and hopes to get the work going in June.
Winkler said the contract between the city and Simon Contractors outlines a quick completion of 4th Street in particular, which requires less disruptive repairs.
“4th Street being high-traffic, we put a stipulation in the contract that once the traffic has been disturbed … they have 30 days from when the detour is put in place,” Winkler said. “Local residents will be able to reach their residence for the majority of the project, but through-traffic will be detoured.”
Work on Grafton Street will take somewhat longer to complete, as water lines and other utilities are slated for replacement.
“City staff has had numerous water line breaks in this area, so it was ranked very high as a water project,” Webb said.
Some work may be done on the sides of the streets before detours are put up. Both projects will include access upgrades in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
These streets are not the only ones the city has on its radar, but a solid plan for future repairs is hard to pin down due to budget uncertainty.
“We’re constantly working on trying to get one, but with the budget being up in the air we don’t have a firm roadmap at this time – we have a plan in place but it’s not an approved plan,” Winkler said. “Once the budget is approved we’ll have something a little bit more quantifiable.”
In the meantime, citizens of Laramie can contact the Public Works Department for requests and inquiries about upcoming street construction projects, or Engineering for active projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.