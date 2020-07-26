Woodmen of the World building (demolished around 1960) on the NW corner of 5th and University, now site of the Laramie Post Office. Built on speculation in 1885 as the Laramie Cattlemen’s Club (also offering sleeping rooms for in-town stays), it never quite caught on with that group, and by 1900 the “Woodmen” union owned it--soon eight other Laramie labor unions moved in as a workingmens’ social hub. Then it became the Eagles Hall, as noted on this postcard from the 1940s, and eventually a “fundamental” Baptist church, which was the last occupant before demolition.