A 14-year-old boy fatally shot a 13-year-old boy this week in Laramie, according to the Laramie Police Department.
LPD officers responded to Thornburgh Drive — southeast of Washington Park, between 21st and 22nd streets — at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of young male who had been shot.
As a result of the officers’ investigation, the 14-year-old, who has not been named, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
The 13-year-old victim was transported to Ivinson Memorial Hospital and later transported to a Denver hospital, where he died.
“Since this is a juvenile matter, court processes and sentencing will vary,” LPD stated in a press release.
