The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals order limiting the water rights of Lake Hattie irrigators went into effect Monday after the appellate court declined to reconsider, on a 6-5 vote earlier this month, its December decision that said the lake's right-of-way is determined by the boundaries drawn on a map when the reservoir was first approved by the Department of the Interior.
The Pioneer Canal-Lake Hattie Irrigation District, which owns the lake, argued that its right-of-way is determined by a high-water line that was also approved by the federal government when the lake was created.
The district was sued by home-owners and other property owners surrounding the reservoir, who protested the district’s practice of — when possible — filling Lake Hattie to its capacity of 94,960 acre-feet. That capacity also meant that water levels flooded the property of the adjacent landowners.
In December, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit voted to overturn the original district court ruling made by Judge Scott Skavdahl, who sided with the irrigation district.
The irrigation district requested the 10th Circuit reconsider its original decision through an “en banc” rehearing, which would asked all judges to weigh in on the case.
That petition was circulated to all of the 10th Circuit’s judges — except the only 10th Circuit judge from Wyoming, Gregory Phillips, who was recused — and the majority voted to deny taking the case up again.
Five 10th Circuit judges, including Chief Judge Timothy Tymkovich, voted to rehear the case. Those five judges issued a dissenting opinion written by Judge Joel Carson, who said the 10th Circuit’s original ruling “could single handedly dry up thousands of acres of irrigated Wyoming farmland.”
Carson said the decision to define the irrigation district’s easement by the boundary on a map “defies physics,” because “a body of water’s shoreline boundary changes over time.”
“It also seems incredibly unfair to hold that the reservoir boundary must strictly conform to the map, when the Secretary of Interior’s own survey manual — in use when the reservoir was built — instructed surveyors to “meander” shoreline boundaries,” Carson argued. “Considered in context, the administrative rulings and survey manual must be construed as supporting the idea that the reservoir boundary is defined by the extent of the body of water and not the lines drawn on the map.”
The 6-judge majority did not issue a written opinion in support of their decision.
Only one of the judges, Carlos Lucero, who voted to rehear the case was appointed by a Democratic president.
Jerome Holmes was the only Republican-appointed judge to vote against the irrigation district’s petition.
A twelfth judge, Monroe McKay, originally participated in the appeal but died on March 28.
Carson’s dissent noted that, when the Lake Hattie lakefront lots were platted almost a half-century after the reservoir’s development, the U.S. issued patents that said the new lots were expressly subject to “any vested and accrued water rights . . . and rights to any ditches and reservoirs used in connection with such water rights.”
“And as cabin lots changed hands over the years, many owners (including Appellants) received title policies that excluded coverage for damage or loss by reason of: ‘(a)ny and all instruments of record which relate to what are generally known as the Lake Hattie Irrigation System . . . and any other instruments of record pertaining to ditches, reservoirs, canals’,” Carson wrote. “Despite these warnings contained in the public record, some cabin owners built their cabins below Lake Hattie’s high-water line — a line physically dictated by the height of the reservoir’s spillway. Apparently, nobody noticed that some of the cabins were built below the high-water line because for many years the area around Lake Hattie experienced drought and low lake levels.”
During the county’s spring runoff, some water from the Laramie River is often diverted to Lake Hattie to help avoid flooding downstream. Under the decision that went in effect Monday, the irrigation district has said it loses its ability to store more than 80 percent of its water rights in Lake Hattie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.