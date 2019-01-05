Corrections
Elected officials to be sworn in Monday
The public is invited to the elected officials oath ceremony, slated for 8-8:30 a.m. Monday in the District Courtroom on the second floor of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.
Local hockey to take on Park County, Jackson teams
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up in January:
TODAY
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8 a.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 9:45 a.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 11:30 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Community organizations offering one-day Christmas tree pickup
Volunteers from the Knights of Pythias, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA and the Wyoming Technical Institute are providing a free Christmas tree pickup service starting at 9 a.m. today. Those wishing to have their trees picked up should have them on the curb at 9 a.m. Anyone looking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. today at LaBonte Park.
Moose Lodge to host Bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is scheduled to host Bingo on Saturday night at the Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., from a member of the WOTM or Lodge, or by contacting me at shutton@uwyo.edu prior to the day of the event.
