It’s been a roller coaster ride. That could apply to the recent weather, but it also applies to my mental outlook. I expect I’m not alone.
We had no idea at our Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in 2019 what was coming. In fact, even imagining where we would be just one year later would be poo-pooed as too far-fetched in a science fiction movie. It is more the plot of a horror flick.
A year ago, 2020 held such promise. I had travel plans. First was a wedding in Cancun, and then a family reunion at Lake Tahoe. In late summer I planned to join two cycling pals for a pedaling vacation through Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
Instead, my 2020 travels consisted of camping and working in the field in my job as a wildlife biologist. Aside from crossing the border into Utah while at Flaming Gorge Reservoir, I’ve not even left the state.
I recently read a chapter in a wonderful book by Richard Haass called “The World — A Brief Introduction” that was published earlier this year. He describes the health of the world in a positive light, where global life expectancy is up. He wrote that Japan is the global leader with a life expectancy of 84 years.
He makes the comment, seemingly omniscient now, that a large-scale global epidemic — a pandemic — cannot be discounted. Had I read that a year ago, I would have turned the page with nary a worry about the possibility; yet, here we are.
I give thanks that social distancing is fairly easy for me. My introvert ways push aside my extrovert impulses. I avoid group settings and don a mask in public indoor settings.
I had a major project this past spring and summer that kept me in the field for weeks, well distanced from pretty much all humans. I bumped into a few archeologists from time to time. In those opportunities, I was overly conversational since I had not talked to anyone in days. Even out there, though, we kept our distances, and sometimes added masks.
In September, after exploring the possibilities on how to keep things safe, I started up my adult martial arts classes. I’ve been running the Laramie Kempo Karate Club since 1985 with adult and youth classes. While I opted to hold off with the kids’ classes, I gave the adult workouts a go since our class sizes are typically small.
Teaching martial arts without contact and socially distanced is a challenge, but I have always focused more on the “art” end of the spectrum, where contact isn’t as big a factor. We all wear masks the entire time, which takes a bit of adjustment.
I was just getting used to it when, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 numbers, we had to stop again. With the higher risk, the Laramie Plains Civic Center, where I hold my classes, closed until the level eases.
Those small gatherings of near-normalcy, even with social distancing and wearing masks, was welcome. Now, with the gym closures, even that is on hold. I’ve become a hermit again.
The other day, as I headed out on my daily walk with Dobby, my young Australian shepherd, I was experiencing a low in my emotional roller coaster ride. I was feeling down and wallowing a bit in self-pity. Dobby reminded me to enjoy the little things.
When Dobby and I head to the prairie, we pass by this fence where the snow piled up a month ago. Little by little it’s been melting. As it diminishes, Dobby’s desire to roll, otter-like, in the snow, persists.
I’m not sure what gives Dobby more joy: swimming in a pond in the summer or wiggling in the snow on his back in the winter.
As soon as we near the fence, he pulls me as his desire to play in the snow takes hold. The snow is dirty and crusty now, but he still revels and rolls in it all the same.
Out on the prairie, Dobby is immune to the recent blustery conditions. In fact, the wind adds to his delight. He finds trash — slats of cardboard mostly — and tosses it into the air. The wind carries it away and Dobby gives chase. Pursuing aerial trash is one of his favorite games.
I give special thanks to having this young dog that makes me smile every single day. He reminds me: enjoy the little things. At least we still have that. Hopefully, by Thanksgiving 2021 we’ll be back to normal and 2020 will be a blimp in our rearview mirror. If nothing else, we’ll certainly have learned to appreciate the little things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.