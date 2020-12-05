MOOSE LODGE CANCELLATIONS:
Unfortunately, due to the updated COVID regulations, we will be cancelling the PennyMania Kids Party, the Christmas Tea Party, and the Treat Bazaar at the Moose Lodge this month.
However, we are still selling Caramel Apples, Christmas Cookies, and Christmas Stockings — stuffed or unstuffed as fundraisers. Orders would be appreciated by 12/16/20 and they can be picked up on 12/19 from 9 am to noon at the Lodge. If you are interested, please e-mail me at shutton@uwyo.edu. Happy Holidays!!
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA: Wednesday at 1:30 pm, outdoors in LARAMIE PLAINSMAN PARK, 15th & Reynolds. Meet at the south end of the Stadium. See www.laramietaichiandtea.org for more information.
HOSPICE OF LARAMIE will stream their Time of Remembrance Ceremony on Facebook at 5:30 p.m.. More information will be provided on the Hospice of Laramie Facebook page or call 307-745-9254.
In memory of loved ones, Hospice of Laramie has Remembrance Ornaments. Names are placed inside ornaments and hung on outside trees at Hospice,1754 Centennial Drive. Call 307-745-9254 to add names. There is no cost for Remembrance Ornaments and these will be available until December 22nd.
