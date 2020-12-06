MOOSE LODGE CANCELLATIONS
Because of the updated COVID-19 regulations, the Laramie Moose Lodge will be canceling the PennyMania Kids Party, the Christmas Tea Party and the Treat Bazaar this month.
The Moose Lodge is still selling caramel apples, Christmas cookies, and Christmas stockings — stuffed or unstuffed as fundraisers. Orders would be appreciated by Dec. 16 and can be picked up on from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 at the Moose Lodge. If interested, e-mail shutton@uwyo.edu.
WEDNESDAY
LARAMIE TAI CHI AND TEA will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, outdoors in Laramie Plainsmen Park at 15th & Reynolds streets. Meet at the south end of the stadium. For more information, visit the website www.laramietaichiandtea.org.
HOSPICE OF LARAMIE will stream its Time of Remembrance Ceremony on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday More information will be provided on the Hospice of Laramie Facebook page or call 307-745-9254.
In memory of loved ones, Hospice of Laramie has Remembrance Ornaments. Names are placed inside ornaments and hung on outside trees at Hospice located at 1754 Centennial Dr. Call 307-745-9254 to add names. There is no cost for Remembrance Ornaments and they will be available until Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.