Terri Jones will continue on to the November general election for the Albany County Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Republican Jones received more than half of the votes during the August primary election, earning 2,306 against challenger Bob Kersey’s 1,548.
Jones will go on to face challenger Sue Ibarra, who ran uncontested in the Democratic primary, in the general election in November.
In a message to the Laramie Boomerang, Jones thanked the voters for deciding to keep her in office for the next four years.
“I am very pleased they trust in me and know I am here to serve them,” she wrote. “Also it has been a pleasure to get to know Bob Kersey and a tribute to him as a gentleman.”
Jones has been on the board for four years, taking over for Democrat Tim Sullivan.
Kersey couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
