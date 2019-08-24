Middle creek memorial Gravesite, located on the Middle Creek Ranch 25 miles north of Laramie off Wyoming Highway 34, has the graves of Benjamin and Mabel Smith who homesteaded the land in 1920, as well as family and acquaintances. The land is owned by a 20-person board consisting entirely of blood relatives of Benjamin and Mabel smith. The first structure on the ranch was built in 1924.
The Green-Smith family reunion, which brought around 30 family members to Laramie from across the nation, went to the cemetery on the private ranch on Saturday to visit the grave of 93-year-old Laramie resident Lois Hiller's parents.
